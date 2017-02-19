Canadian Cannabis LPs Heat Up Ahead Of Key Legislation Introduction

After a boom in the stock prices of Canadian licensed producers (LPs) in 2016 that left the average stock up more than 355%, the sector is performing very well so far in 2017. On average, the 10 Canadian LPs are up 19.6% YTD, with two decliners and eight that have produced gains of 4.2% to 92.6%:

Interest in the Canadian LPs has been fueled by anticipation of the country becoming the first G-7 nation to legalize cannabis for adult-use. The next milestone will be the tabling of legislation, which is expected to take place in the Spring. The sector has posted gains in almost every month since July, though it experienced a sharp mid-month reversal in November that was followed in December by the only monthly decline since May. During December, the long-awaited Task Force Report was released to the public, a communication that proved to be a sell-the-news event.

Amidst the optimism, the 10 LPs have continued to aggressively raise capital to build out production capacity. Since Justin Trudeau was elected Prime Minister in October 2015, the publicly-traded LPs have raised more than C$700mm, and this doesn't include the subsequent exercise of warrants. So far in 2017, the total is almost C$155mm. The shaded transactions have not yet closed:

