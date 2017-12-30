Capitalize On Cannabis Report - 12/30/17

The market ended the year with a bang, especially for my model portfolios (which all increased at least 33%), with elevated volume and exceptional action among the names on the list I shared previously in the December Newsletter. The 91.8% return for all of 2017 slightly exceeded that of 2016 and, like 2016, came at the end of the year.

The big news in a very quiet, holiday-shortened week was the debut of ETF Managers Trust Alternative Harvest ETF (MJX), the first U.S. traded ETF (and second fund, after AMREX). While it is terribly constructed, it drew a lot of interest as it grew dramatically from just $6mm at inception. The fund managers previously ran this fund focused on Latin America and changed the focus. It may be having an impact on a few Canadian LPs. In Canada, Health Canada added two LPs in Ontario, increasing the number of licenses to 84.

Here are some of this week's highlights for Focus List names:

ACBFF purchased 450K shares of CanniMed Therapeutics, about 1/3 of what they are allowed to buy. The companies continue to battle regarding the hostile takeover, with Aurora knocking out CanniMed's the shareholders rights proposal.

DIGP filed its 10-K after the close of business Friday, indicating a resumption in sales growth with a smaller operating loss.

GWPH received a PDUFA date of June 27th for Epidiolex, which will have an advisory committee meeting. The company also submitted an NDA for Epidiolex to the European regulator.

NXTTF signed an LOI with Israel-based BRLEV, a medical cannabis producer that will export to its CannMart once it becomes an LP

The 420 Investor Cannabis Stock Index rose for the ninth consecutive week, posting its best weekly increase yet at a gain of 20.7% to 142.10. The index, up 58.3% in November, gained 51.5% in December and was up 91.8% in 2017 after gaining 88.8% in 2016. During the quarter it included 53 stocks and ended 2016 at 74.10.

420 Opportunity ended the week valued at $91,407 up 39.6% and was up 103.5% in 2017. In 2016, the model portfolio increased 293.4% compared to the 88.8% increase in the index. 420 Quality ended the week at $109,480, up 35.2%. This model portfolio was launched on March 2nd targeting long-term investors seeking to invest in leading cannabis stocks with minimal portfolio turnover and has gained 119.0% since inception compared to the 75.7% increase in the index.

Outlook

The cannabis sector is seeing improving quality due to new entrants and some of the older names executing. Valuations generally remain cautionary, and fundamentals are questionable for most of the almost 600 companies in the sector. The market has been in bull mode since late October. There are some catalysts ahead, including progress in the Canadian legalization and in German MMJ as well as the California implementation. The market is likely to move higher in the weeks ahead, but, given the sharp rally, is vulnerable to profit-taking along the way.

The big themes ahead are likely to be insight into the President's plans regarding the federal view on state-legal cannabis (especially in light of Jeff Sessions serving as Attorney General), hopeful extension of the Rohrabacher-Farr (now Rohrabacher-Blumenauer) Amendment (which is set to sunset on January 19th) to insulate state-legal medical cannabis businesses from DOJ intervention, better clarity from the federal government for banks and cannabis research (both part of the proposed CARERS Act and other proposed legislation), DEA pushback towards the CBD from industrial hemp industry, the inclusion of a broader range of extracts in Health Canada's ACMPR program and its continued growth in patient enrollment, likely legalization in Canada, the rollout of MMJ in Denmark, Germany, Mexico and in Australia as well as continued advances in South America, progress with respect to the new legal cannabis implementations in CA, MA, and ME and the new MMJ implementations in Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, the implementation of the new medical program in California and the possible legalizations via the legislatures in NJ, NM, RI and VT.

The slide, which began in March of 2014, reversed out the entire gains from early 2014, with the market currently rallying since February 2016 and making new highs in December ahead of California legalizing. Most valuations remain high. Positively, we are seeing some new entrants into the publicly-traded sector of higher quality, and hopefully we see more in 2018, especially with the number of legal states doubling. Please remember that it remains the case that most of the penny stocks will not succeed. I expect that there will be just a few winners among the almost 600 companies that are currently on our Broad List.

Here are some of the most interesting stories we published on New Cannabis Ventures this week:

Resources:

