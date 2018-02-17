Capitalize On Cannabis Report - 02/17/18

The week was rich with news from Canada, including 6 retail supply agreements with Quebec announced as well as 4 winning retailers in Manitoba named. Legalization was likely pushed back to Labor Day roughly given a deal made in the Canadian Senate. Alberta also issued regulations that will limit any single entity from owning more than 15% of the licenses in the province. New ETFs Evolve Marijuana (SEED on the TSX) and Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index (HMJR on the NEO) began trading, marking the 3rd and 4th Canadian ETFs and 5th overall. Finally, Sun Life announced that it will provide medical cannabis reimbursement for specific qualifying conditions to its group insurance customers, the first major plan to do so.

In the United States, a federal judge in New York began hearings for a lawsuit brought by Marvin Washington, Alexis Bortell and several others against Jeff Sessions challenging the constitutionality of cannabis’ classification under the Controlled Substance Act. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Congress that the administration is working on new cannabis banking guidance. Molson Coors called out cannabis legalization as a potential risk-factor. The SEC suspended two cannabis penny stocks over bogus claims related to a cryptocurrency acquisition.

Here are some of this week's highlights for Focus List names:

ACBFF closed its $103.5 million investment into Liquor Stores N.A.

APHQF closed its acquisition of Broken Coast

CANN's S-3 to raise up to $50 million went effective with the SEC

CNNRF announced a consulting engagement with Nevada's Planet 13 and Medizen. It also signed another strategic deal in California with FloraCal Farms

GBLX sold 15% of its Lousiana subsidiary for $3 million, with the potential to expand to 50% for an additional $7 million. The company reported sales of $1.275 million in FY18-Q3 with a very large operating loss

GRWG acquired its second Washington store

KSHB raised $6 million from Merida Investment Capital and announced its East Coast expansion initiative

LHSIF closed on its land acquisition and announced its sixth dispensary location (South Tampa)

MEDFF saw sales increase again after a transitional period of a year as the company contended with changes in Veterans Affairs price and quantity reimbursement rules, though gross margin declines and operating costs jumped more than expected

MPXEF announced its inclusion in the new HMJR ETF

OGRMF received the green light from Health Canada to triple its capacity to 16 million grams annually.By May, it expect to be at 25 million, with plans to boost it to 65 million over the next two years.

SLTK terminated its CEO less than a year after hiring him, reinstating founder Alan Lien

TWMJF sales jumped 123% though were about 10% shy of analyst expectations and included $1 million in German revenue. It won one of 4 retail licenses in Manitoba with partner Delta 9. It received Health Canada license #90 for its JV in British Columbia.

The Global Cannabis Stock Index posted a loss of 0.4% to 133.59. The market opened higher on Monday and extended its gains throughout the week before reversing sharply on Friday.

The index, down 6.0% so far in 2018, was up 91.8% in 2017 after gaining 88.8% in 2016. The index currently includes 75 stocks and ended 2017 at 142.10.

420 Opportunity ended the week valued at $105,297, up 3.2%. The model portfolio has gained 15.2% year-to-date after increasing 103.5% compared to the 91.8% increase in the index in 2017. 420 Quality ended the week at $135,009, up 2.3%, and has increased 23.3% year-to-date. This model portfolio was launched in March 2017 targeting long-term investors seeking to invest in leading cannabis stocks with low portfolio turnover and has gained 170.0% since inception compared to the 65.2% increase in the index.

Outlook

The cannabis sector is seeing improving quality due to new entrants and some of the older names executing. Valuations generally remain cautionary, and fundamentals are questionable for most of the over 600 companies in the sector. The market has been in bull mode since late October and remains so, despite the "Sessions Storm" that hit on January 4th. There are some catalysts ahead, including progress in the Canadian legalization and in German MMJ as well as the rollout of the California implementation. My bullish near-term outlook has been put into "time-out" as I contemplate the demise of the Cole Memo.

The big themes ahead are likely to be insight into the President's plans regarding the federal view on state-legal cannabis (especially in light of the Jeff Sessions Memo from January 4th), hopeful extension of the Rohrabacher-Farr (now Rohrabacher-Blumenauer) Amendment (which is now set to sunset on March 23rd) to insulate state-legal medical cannabis businesses from DOJ intervention, better clarity from the federal government for banks and cannabis research (both part of the proposed CARERS Act and other proposed legislation), DEA pushback towards the CBD from industrial hemp industry, the inclusion of a broader range of extracts in Health Canada's ACMPR program and its continued growth in patient enrollment, likely legalization in Canada, the rollout of MMJ in Denmark, Germany, Mexico and in Australia as well as continued advances in South America, progress with respect to the new legal cannabis implementations in CA and MA, and the new MMJ implementations in Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, the implementation of the new medical program in California and the possible legalization via the legislatures in NH, NJ, NM, and RI and implementation of potential commercial programs in ME and VT.

The slide, which began in March of 2014, reversed out the entire gains from early 2014, with the market currently rallying since February 2016 and making new highs in December ahead of California legalizing. Most valuations remain high. Positively, we are seeing some new entrants into the publicly-traded sector of higher quality, and hopefully we see more in 2018, especially with the number of legal states doubling. Please remember that it remains the case that most of the penny stocks will not succeed. I expect that there will be just a few winners among the over 600 companies that are currently on our Broad List.

Here are some of the most interesting stories we published on New Cannabis Ventures this week:

Resources:

420 Investor, founded in 2013, is an online due diligence platform that includes a Forum, 10 videos a week, news alerts, blogs, a weekly live chat, model portfolios and a monthly newsletter. The annual cost is $599. The newsletter is also offered as a separate offering for $199 per year. Based on over 1500 reviews, the service has a 4.6 rating on a scale of 1 to 5.