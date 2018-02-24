Capitalize On Cannabis Report - 02/24/18

The week was incredibly quiet, perhaps a function of the holiday in both the U.S. and Canada as well as the passage of the quarterly filing deadline last week.

Here are some of this week's highlights for Focus List names:

APHQF reduced the cash price on its pending Nuuvera acquisition from $1 per share to $0.60 per share (plus .3546 Aphria shares)

CANN announced Q4 sales of $990K, a 27% increase from a year ago, and named former Dixie Brands CMO Joe Hodas as COO

CNNRF locked down additional Bhang product distribution rights

GBLX received its cannabis production license in Nevada and detailed a second partner, Relax With Happy. The company projects revenue to commence in the Spring

GWPH received the Epidiolex Advisory Committee meeting data (4/19) and also disclosed that its CBDV proof-of-concept trial for focal seizures in adults failed to meet its primary endpoint.

SLTK introduced a second product in its Zelda Horticulture line, the Neutralizer plant wash. It also hired a COO, Tiffany Davis

TWMJF detailed the approval of BC Tweed, discussing the transfer of 100K live clones. It also announced a wholesale purchase agreement with ACMPR applicant Sunniva for up to 45 million grams per year.

The Global Cannabis Stock Index posted a loss of 5.9% to 125.73. The market fell each day and has declined seven straight sessions now.

The index, down 11.5% so far in 2018 and 20.0% in February, was up 91.8% in 2017 after gaining 88.8% in 2016. The index currently includes 75 stocks and ended 2017 at 142.10.

420 Opportunity ended the week valued at $97,391, down 7.5%. The model portfolio has gained 6.6% year-to-date after increasing 103.5% compared to the 91.8% increase in the index in 2017. 420 Quality ended the week at $125,377, down 7.1%, and has increased 14.5% year-to-date. This model portfolio was launched in March 2017 targeting long-term investors seeking to invest in leading cannabis stocks with low portfolio turnover and has gained 150.8% since inception compared to the 55.5% increase in the index.

Outlook

The cannabis sector is seeing improving quality due to new entrants and some of the older names executing. Valuations generally remain cautionary, and fundamentals are questionable for most of the over 600 companies in the sector. The market has been in bull mode since late October and remains so, despite the "Sessions Storm" that hit on January 4th. There are some catalysts ahead, including progress in the Canadian legalization and in German MMJ as well as the rollout of the California implementation. My bullish near-term outlook has been put into "time-out" as I contemplate the demise of the Cole Memo.

The big themes ahead are likely to be insight into the President's plans regarding the federal view on state-legal cannabis (especially in light of the Jeff Sessions Memo from January 4th), hopeful extension of the Rohrabacher-Farr (now Rohrabacher-Blumenauer) Amendment (which is now set to sunset on March 23rd) to insulate state-legal medical cannabis businesses from DOJ intervention, better clarity from the federal government for banks and cannabis research (both part of the proposed CARERS Act and other proposed legislation), DEA pushback towards the CBD from industrial hemp industry, the inclusion of a broader range of extracts in Health Canada's ACMPR program and its continued growth in patient enrollment, likely legalization in Canada, the rollout of MMJ in Denmark, Germany, Mexico and in Australia as well as continued advances in South America, progress with respect to the new legal cannabis implementations in CA and MA, and the new MMJ implementations in Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, the implementation of the new medical program in California and the possible legalization via the legislatures in NH, NJ, NM, and RI and implementation of potential commercial programs in ME and VT.

The slide, which began in March of 2014, reversed out the entire gains from early 2014, with the market currently rallying since February 2016 and making new highs in December ahead of California legalizing. Most valuations remain high. Positively, we are seeing some new entrants into the publicly-traded sector of higher quality, and hopefully we see more in 2018, especially with the number of legal states doubling. Please remember that it remains the case that most of the penny stocks will not succeed. I expect that there will be just a few winners among the over 600 companies that are currently on our Broad List.

Here are some of the most interesting stories we published on New Cannabis Ventures this week:

Resources:

420 Investor, founded in 2013, is an online due diligence platform that includes a Forum, 10 videos a week, news alerts, blogs, a weekly live chat, model portfolios and a monthly newsletter. The annual cost is $599. The newsletter is also offered as a separate offering for $199 per year. Based on over 1500 reviews, the service has a 4.6 rating on a scale of 1 to 5.

Subscribe to 420 Investor

Subscribe to the monthly 420 Investor Newsletter