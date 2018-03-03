Capitalize On Cannabis Report - 03/03/18

The week began with a bit of a positive surprise, with Cronos Group, which owns two LPs, uplisting to the NASDAQ.

Here are some of this week's highlights for Focus List names:

ACBFF announced that it will be the fourth Shoppers Drug Mart supplier. The company moved closer to closing the CanniMed acquisition

APHQF filed a Business Acquisition Report for Broken Coast, disclosing sales for the newly acquired company of $2.65 million in the quarter ending 9/30

GBLX terminated a royalty agreement with Pacific Leaf by making a payment of cash and stock. It also entered the hemp market with an agreement with Colorado Hemp Project to cultivate proprietary strains for CBD extraction

GWPH received orphan drug designation in Europe for Epidiolex to treat tuberous sclerosis

ITHUF signed leases for dispensaries in Brooklyn and Tampa

KSHB named its head of sales in New England

MDCL added five new clients in February and is working on expansion plans with two Cultivation MAX clients in Nevada

MEDFF announced the C$26 million purchase of the VeriFine greenhouse in Exeter, Ontario that will quadruple its production capacity to 140 million grams

MPXEF reported sales of C$4.5 million, up slightly from Q2.

NXTTF closed its $40.3 million bought deal (units at $2.55), upsized due to the over-allotment option being exercised. It also announced three new directors it has nominated that have impressive technology and consumer packaged goods experience.

SPRWF announced an investment of $3 million into BlissCo, a BC ACMPR applicant, for a 10% stake along with a supply agreement for 1 million grams over the year ending 6/30/19 at about $6 per gram. It's Q2 financials showed revenue of $1.7 million, in line with expectations, but disappointing gross margins

The Global Cannabis Stock Index posted a loss of 6.5% to 117.55. The market fell early in the week before recovering some of the losses after making a multi-month low early Tuesday.

The index, down 17.3% so far in 2018, was up 91.8% in 2017 after gaining 88.8% in 2016. The index currently includes 75 stocks and ended 2017 at 142.10.

420 Opportunity ended the week valued at $94,452, down 1.0%. The model portfolio has gained 5.5% year-to-date after increasing 103.5% compared to the 91.8% increase in the index in 2017. 420 Quality ended the week at $121,896, down 2.8%, and has increased 11.3% year-to-date. This model portfolio was launched in March 2017 targeting long-term investors seeking to invest in leading cannabis stocks with low portfolio turnover and has gained 143.8% since inception compared to the 45.4% increase in the index.

Outlook

The cannabis sector is seeing improving quality due to new entrants and some of the older names executing. Valuations generally remain cautionary, and fundamentals are questionable for most of the over 600 companies in the sector. The market has been in bull mode since late October and remains so, despite the "Sessions Storm" that hit on January 4th. There are some catalysts ahead, including progress in the Canadian legalization and in German MMJ as well as the rollout of the California implementation. My bullish near-term outlook has been put into "time-out" as I contemplate the demise of the Cole Memo.

The big themes ahead are likely to be insight into the President's plans regarding the federal view on state-legal cannabis (especially in light of the Jeff Sessions Memo from January 4th), hopeful extension of the Rohrabacher-Farr (now Rohrabacher-Blumenauer) Amendment (which is now set to sunset on March 23rd) to insulate state-legal medical cannabis businesses from DOJ intervention, better clarity from the federal government for banks and cannabis research (both part of the proposed CARERS Act and other proposed legislation), DEA pushback towards the CBD from industrial hemp industry, the inclusion of a broader range of extracts in Health Canada's ACMPR program and its continued growth in patient enrollment, likely legalization in Canada, the rollout of MMJ in Denmark, Germany, Mexico and in Australia as well as continued advances in South America, progress with respect to the new legal cannabis implementations in CA and MA, and the new MMJ implementations in Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, the implementation of the new medical program in California and the possible legalization via the legislatures in NH, NJ, NM, and RI and implementation of potential commercial programs in ME and VT.

The slide, which began in March of 2014, reversed out the entire gains from early 2014, with the market currently rallying since February 2016 and making new highs in December ahead of California legalizing. Most valuations remain high. Positively, we are seeing some new entrants into the publicly-traded sector of higher quality, and hopefully we see more in 2018, especially with the number of legal states doubling. Please remember that it remains the case that most of the penny stocks will not succeed. I expect that there will be just a few winners among the over 600 companies that are currently on our Broad List.

Here are some of the most interesting stories we published on New Cannabis Ventures this week:

