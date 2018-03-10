Capitalize On Cannabis Report - 03/10/18

Massachusetts finalized rules for retail cannabis, leaving the program on track to launch at the beginning of July. A big story was the SEC filing fraud charges against OWC Pharma promoter Jeff Friedland for pumping the stock while failing to disclose his compensation from the company and then dumping it, reaping profits of about $6.5 million on the 5.1 million shares that OWCP never disclosed as being paid to him for services. Seed-to-sale software company BioTrackTHC agreed to merge with Helix TCS (OTCQB:HLIX) in a deal with undisclosed terms.

Here are some of this week's highlights for Focus List names:

ACBFF moved closer to closing the CanniMed acquisition, securing enough tenders to gain control. It extended the tender period to 3/25 for the remaining shares that haven't been tendered. It finally closed its convertible note deal announced in January, upsizing it by 15% to $230 million as the underwriters exercised the over-allotment option

CVSI continued to pay down its convertible notes, with $322K remaining outstanding

GBLX was unable to conduct its special meeting (to boost authorized shares) due to receiving an insufficient number of proxies.

KSHB will be the exclusive distributor for FunkSac

MEDFF gained access to the Woodstock brand for the Canadian market through a licensing deal

MPXEF signed a definitive agreement to acquire Arizona-based The Holistic Center. In a conference call during the week, it suggested that its Arizona operations could yield C$40 million in the fiscal year ending 3/31/19 and alluded to a pending transaction to license the MPX extracts brand in California

NXTTF submitted an "Affirmation of Readiness" to Health Canada, a step that should be followed shortly by receipt of its sales license. Sales for February were C$1.37 million, up 146% from a year ago. It also announced a partnership with seed-to-sale software company Ample Organics.

OGRMF hiked its capacity output due to better yields. it also named former ICC Labs CEO Guillermo Delmonte to head its international efforts.

SPRWF added a Chief Information Officer

TWMJF announced that it is sponsoring a fashion show in Toronto to help create awareness of the Tweed brand.The company is also rumored to be the front-runner in an attempt to buy its Spanish partner, Alcaliber, for as much as C$400 million.

The Global Cannabis Stock Index posted a gain of 6.5% to 125.22. The market went out near the highs of the week and is up 8.6% in March.

The index, down 11.9% so far in 2018, was up 91.8% in 2017 after gaining 88.8% in 2016. The index currently includes 75 stocks and ended 2017 at 142.10.

420 Opportunity ended the week valued at $100,653 up 4.4%. The model portfolio has gained 10.1% year-to-date after increasing 103.5% compared to the 91.8% increase in the index in 2017. 420 Quality ended the week at $128,056, up 5.1%, and has increased 17.0% year-to-date. This model portfolio was launched in March 2017 targeting long-term investors seeking to invest in leading cannabis stocks with low portfolio turnover and has gained 156.1% since inception compared to the 54.9% increase in the index.

Outlook

The cannabis sector is seeing improving quality due to new entrants and some of the older names executing. Valuations generally remain cautionary, and fundamentals are questionable for most of the over 600 companies in the sector. The market has been in bull mode since late October and remains so, despite the "Sessions Storm" that hit on January 4th. There are some catalysts ahead, including progress in the Canadian legalization and in German MMJ as well as the rollout of the California implementation. My bullish near-term outlook has been put into "time-out" as I contemplate the demise of the Cole Memo.

The big themes ahead are likely to be insight into the President's plans regarding the federal view on state-legal cannabis (especially in light of the Jeff Sessions Memo from January 4th), hopeful extension of the Rohrabacher-Farr (now Rohrabacher-Blumenauer) Amendment (which is now set to sunset on March 23rd) to insulate state-legal medical cannabis businesses from DOJ intervention, better clarity from the federal government for banks and cannabis research (both part of the proposed CARERS Act and other proposed legislation), DEA pushback towards the CBD from industrial hemp industry, the inclusion of a broader range of extracts in Health Canada's ACMPR program and its continued growth in patient enrollment, likely legalization in Canada, the rollout of MMJ in Denmark, Germany, Mexico and in Australia as well as continued advances in South America, progress with respect to the new legal cannabis implementations in CA and MA, and the new MMJ implementations in Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, the implementation of the new medical program in California and the possible legalization via the legislatures in NH, NJ, NM, and RI and implementation of potential commercial programs in ME and VT.

The slide, which began in March of 2014, reversed out the entire gains from early 2014, with the market currently rallying since February 2016 and making new highs in December ahead of California legalizing. Most valuations remain high. Positively, we are seeing some new entrants into the publicly-traded sector of higher quality, and hopefully we see more in 2018, especially with the number of legal states doubling. Please remember that it remains the case that most of the penny stocks will not succeed. I expect that there will be just a few winners among the over 600 companies that are currently on our Broad List.

Here are some of the most interesting stories we published on New Cannabis Ventures this week:

Resources:

