How We're Reacting To Recent Volatility

For some investors, the past two weeks were perhaps a reminder that stocks can, and will, drop large amounts in short periods of time. Stocks aren’t preordained to always go up like they did last year. I fielded a few calls from clients last week wondering if we should do something since the market dropped, and I think it would be helpful to share those thoughts more broadly with everyone.

When the market drops, people ask about two, opposite actions. One group asks if we should sell everything because the markets have dropped and that means that they’ll continue to drop further. The second, opposite question, asks if we should deploy our cash now that stocks are cheaper than they were.

To the first point, I have never tried, and I will never try to “time” the markets by trying to sell all of our stocks before a crash. No one knows when crashes are coming, and no one can consistently profit trying to get out of the market right before one occurs. When the market falls 10%, it’s just as likely to go back up 10% as it is to fall another 10%. There is no money to be made over the long-term by guessing which it will be; accordingly, we don’t guess.

To the second point, should we be buying stocks en masse now that they are 10% cheaper than they were last week? As a bottom-up value investor, there is an easy answer to this question – we should buy individual stocks if they offer strong long-term returns based on conservative estimates of business performance. If I can’t find these opportunities, then I’m not going to buy stocks just because the market dropped a bit.

I was able to find a couple of interesting opportunities over the past few days, and we did buy a little bit of stock. We still hold large cash balances (30-50% of your portfolios, depending on risk tolerances), and although I’m looking hard for more opportunities, they are still scarce. Why wasn’t I able to find numerous profitable opportunities and put much more money to work? While it seems that stocks have dropped a lot, they are only back to levels from the end of 2017. No one thought stocks were cheap then, and just because they fell 10% after going up 10% in a month, that doesn’t make them cheap now. You should be rooting for prices to go even lower – lower prices bring more individual opportunities and the ability to put lots of incremental cash to work at very attractive long-term rates of return.