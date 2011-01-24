Barron’s Technology Recap: 1-23-2011

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barron’s highlights that Nvidia’s Tegra was a major hit at this year’s Annual Consumer Electronics Show, appearing in roughly four out of five of all the new tablets, including Motorola’s Xoom (MMI), Dell’s Streak (DELL) and some of the planned units from Acer (2353.TT), Toshiba (2353.TT), HTC (2498.TT) and LG (066570.KS).

Barron’s notes that Nvidia’s GPUs are either standard or available options in most Apple ( AAPL ) Macs and many other makers’ personal computers.

) Macs and many other makers’ personal computers. Barron’s argues that Intel’s ( INTC ) decision to end its legal battles with the firm shows that Intel needs Nvidia’s expertise and technology to integrate graphic capabilities with its CPUs, its core business.

) decision to end its legal battles with the firm shows that Intel needs Nvidia’s expertise and technology to integrate graphic capabilities with its CPUs, its core business. Barron’s highlights that Nvidia’s most exciting effort right now is in mobile computing, through an alliance with U.K.-based ARM Holdings (ARMH).

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Barron’s does not believe potential growth for the company justifies its current share price noting the 92% increase over the last year with the shares currently trading at 300x an expected $0.44 in f11 earnings.

Bulls on the stock note discounted cash flow and earnings that exclude employee stock option expense while highlighting 20%-25% annual revenue growth.

Barron’s does admit they have been wrong on the shares since a negative article written when the stock traded near $40/share but says even a small stumble now could lead to a sharp decline.

Barron’s Profile features Allison Thacker, a co-manager of the RS Technology Fund

Thacker is bullish on software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, such as Ultimate Software (ULTI) and Concur Technologies (CNQR). Ultimate is a payroll-software play that competes with Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Paychex (PAYX).

Thacker owns lesser-known names like LogMeIn ( LOGM ), Ultimate Software and comScore ( SCOR ) paired with fast-growing, well-managed, established names like Apple ( AAPL ) and Oracle ( ORCL ).

), Ultimate Software and comScore ( ) paired with fast-growing, well-managed, established names like Apple ( ) and Oracle ( ). Thacker has also has identified successful internet plays, such as Ancestry.com ( ACOM ).

). RSIFX’s top 10 holdings include; Apple (APPL), Google (GOOG), IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), DirecTV (DTV), Net App (NTAP), F5 Networks (FFIV), Microsoft (MSFT), Synopsys (SNPS), Amazon.com (AMZN).

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.