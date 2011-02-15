Barron’s Summary – Sat Feb 12, 2011

The World’s Most Respected Companies – new Barron’s survey – Apple is #1, followed by AMZN and Berkshire.

– new Barron’s survey – Apple is #1, followed by AMZN and Berkshire. Pharma – companies like ABT, PFE and MDT should start shedding non-core businesses – the stocks could jump 30% or more if the companies broke themselves up. PFE is already moving ahead w/a plan to restructure. ABT could have the most upside if it decided to break apart.

companies like ABT, PFE and MDT should start shedding non-core businesses – the stocks could jump 30% or more if the companies broke themselves up. PFE is already moving ahead w/a plan to restructure. ABT could have the most upside if it decided to break apart. InterContinental (NYSE:IHG) – positive comments; the Holiday Inn revamp is almost done while the overall lodging industry is seeing rising profits and revs. The stock may have near-term downside if an upcoming earnings report is anything but stellar.

positive comments; the Holiday Inn revamp is almost done while the overall lodging industry is seeing rising profits and revs. The stock may have near-term downside if an upcoming earnings report is anything but stellar. Egypt – some stocks there could rally as a result of the Mubarak resignation – pos. on the broader Egyptian market as well as Orascom Construction Industries, Orascom Telecom, and Maridive & Oil Services. Also pos. on ElSwedy Electric and Misr Duty Free.

some stocks there could rally as a result of the Mubarak resignation – pos. on the broader Egyptian market as well as Orascom Construction Industries, Orascom Telecom, and Maridive & Oil Services. Also pos. on ElSwedy Electric and Misr Duty Free. Crude – a leading analyst, Charles Maxwell of Weeden, thinks crude will hit $300 by ’20. Says nat gas prices have hit a bottom. Bullish on oil sands companies SU and CVE.

a leading analyst, Charles Maxwell of Weeden, thinks crude will hit $300 by ’20. Says nat gas prices have hit a bottom. Bullish on oil sands companies SU and CVE. Pamela Rosenau – the CIO of Rosenau/Paul – positive comments on ECT, AWK, EPB, and ARG.

the CIO of Rosenau/Paul – positive comments on ECT, AWK, EPB, and ARG. MMI – positive review of the new MMI Atrix (although not a big fan of the phone’s laptop dock). Says this is the best Android device on the market.

positive review of the new MMI Atrix (although not a big fan of the phone’s laptop dock). Says this is the best Android device on the market. CSCO, NOK – both stocks are prob. dead money.

both stocks are prob. dead money. CSCO – downside limited and a rally into the mid $20s is plausible although it will require a surprise-free Q and a realization of a dividend.

downside limited and a rally into the mid $20s is plausible although it will require a surprise-free Q and a realization of a dividend. QCOM – repeats pos comments on the stock.

repeats pos comments on the stock. HPQ – next critical date for the stock will be Mar 14, when new CEO Leo Apotheker meets w/Wall St.

next critical date for the stock will be Mar 14, when new CEO Leo Apotheker meets w/Wall St. AMZN – negative comments; the stock is expensive and margins are shrinking as it moves into lower-margin categories.

negative comments; the stock is expensive and margins are shrinking as it moves into lower-margin categories. AZO – neg. comments – similar story to AMZN…stock has run a lot and valuation rich. Says demand was strong during the recession for car parts but this will slow as the economy recovers.

similar story to AMZN…stock has run a lot and valuation rich. Says demand was strong during the recession for car parts but this will slow as the economy recovers. SGI – mentioned in Barron’s – no real opinion – notes that the co had blow-out earnings and the stock has rallied a lot.

mentioned in Barron’s – no real opinion – notes that the co had blow-out earnings and the stock has rallied a lot. KLAC – positive comments; the stock is cheap w/strong rev + earnings growth.

positive comments; the stock is cheap w/strong rev + earnings growth. IP – positive comments; the stock is cheap; operations + cash flow generation are improving; the co could hike its dividend another 33% as well as buyback 10% of its shares.

positive comments; the stock is cheap; operations + cash flow generation are improving; the co could hike its dividend another 33% as well as buyback 10% of its shares. ANR – positive comments; the MEE deal is a good one and fundamentals in met coal are strong; the stock could easily top $60 in 12 months.

positive comments; the MEE deal is a good one and fundamentals in met coal are strong; the stock could easily top $60 in 12 months. NYX – pos. comments; the deal will prob. wind up going through and shouldn’t face any fatal anti-trust opposition; the NYX shrs now are pricing in most of the transaction’s upside although there is still some left.

pos. comments; the deal will prob. wind up going through and shouldn’t face any fatal anti-trust opposition; the NYX shrs now are pricing in most of the transaction’s upside although there is still some left. Exchange M&A – the article speculates that CME could look to buy NDAQ; the article also postulates that NDAQ may look to buy CBOE.

the article speculates that CME could look to buy NDAQ; the article also postulates that NDAQ may look to buy CBOE. DVN – positive comments – production and earnings growth will both be strong while valuation is cheap. The co’s balance sheet is strong. Stock could top $100.

positive comments – production and earnings growth will both be strong while valuation is cheap. The co’s balance sheet is strong. Stock could top $100. Gold is unlikely to continue rallying at the pace seen in ’10.

at the pace seen in ’10. QE2 – the program will prob. stay in place despite some skepticism from certain Fed officials.

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.