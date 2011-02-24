Socratic Trade Reviews…UNH & WLP

(WLP)

WellPoint is said to start paying dividends in the 1st quarter of 2011. The third major U.S. health insurer declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, which equates to $1.00 per share, per year. And, based on the closing price of WellPoint on Tuesday, this rate equates to a yield of about 1.5 percent. When compared to Aetna’s current yield (1.6%) and United Health’s yield (1.2%), WellPoint lands in the middle.



According to SeekingAlpha.com, UNH (United Health Group) is amongst 10 Stocks With 10 Years of Revenue Growth for Buy and Hold Investors. UNH- responsible for providing health insurance- has specifically beat earnings expectations for the last 9 quarters.(NYSE:UNH)

Check out this Socratic Trade Review from HedgeFundLIVE’s Trader, Jeffrey Tynik, as he goes through 2 successful trades placed (in both UNH & WLP) almost 13 months ago.

www.hedgefundlive.com/content/wlp-unh-1-27-10

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.