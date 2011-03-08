Oaktree Capital’s Howard Marks Is Cautious, But Won’t Be Consigned to Sidelines

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Howard Marks, manager of Oaktree Capital, today released his yearly review memo in which he sums up how 2010 was an “unusual year.” Last year was all about correlation, according to Marks, as macro trends drove performance within asset classes. As a result, most stocks had a difficult time outperforming benchmarks. 2010 was certainly not a stock picker’s market and, hedge funds, particularly long/short funds, saw weak returns as longs and shorts tended to perform similarly.

A lot of interesting material in his year in review letter, which you can read for yourself, but I will just highlight Marks’ outlook:

- When looking at the macro picture today, factor in that the financial crisis and economic contraction are past us, but so is much of the market recovery.

- The U.S. economic recovery is genuine. Economy is gradually improving and capital markets have stabilized, even turning generous.

- Low yields on short term Treasuries render the idea of solid returns + safety impossible. It is one over the other. As more investors choose the former (return), most equities have become at least fairly priced.

- Investors are putting their money to work and not sitting on the sidelines. The blind euphoria that existed in 2005-2007 is not present in today’s market. With that said, investors are still pretty reserved, and rightfully so given the macro risks/uncertainties that have yet to be resolved.

- Two year recovery of the markets + at least adequate pricing of most asset classes + macro uncertainties => time to proceed with caution.

- Come to terms with the idea that we are in a low return world now. This low return world demands caution, careful risk management, skepticism (good one IMO), discipline, discernment, and selectivity, all of which were required in 2004-2007 right before the financial crisis.

- The caution with that Oaktree will proceed will never consign them to the sidelines.

