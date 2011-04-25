Markets focus on FOMC as Gold hits record high

Gold set fresh all time high this week and Silver continues its rally toward its all time high of $50 as the dollar continues to be beaten down by the pessimism surrounding the fiscal crisis in the United States. S&P came out earlier this week stating that they have a negative outlook on U.S. debt and put a 33% probability on a downgrade in the next 2-3 years.

The impact of the statement from S&P is clear. The United States has long been regarded as the safe investment in the world and has been used by many as the benchmark of a true risk free rate. Recent developments have however brought that claim into question.

This chart contains a recent study by the IMF which breaks down the components of the 10 year treasury yield. The most astounding thing to notice in this chart is that credit risk began to appear in treasury bonds in 2008 and have continued to remain in the current yield at constant levels. This is a frightening data for what was once considered as the safest investment on the planet.

It just feels as if month after month, some new issue develops that keeps on sending money over into the commodities seen. The fiscal and monetary policies of the world are so outrageous that a step back from these levels would mean sheer disaster. For whoever things the Federal Reserve can put into place policies of the 70s to prevent inevitable inflation needs to wake up to reality. The Federal Reserve can never reverse its policy of cheap money. If you need just one reason for that, then it will be that the Federal Reserve will ultimately doom America if it raises interest rates substantially. With the debt burden that is on the Untied States right now and with no end to the trillion dollar deficits in the near future, any rise in borrowing cost will seriously dampen the American Economy.

On the other hand, the Fed can’t save America forever with cheap money either. Just because in two years we haven’t experienced a rapid rise in inflation doesn’t mean it will not happen. The Federal Reserve and the American Government has dug its self into such a big hole that I see it impossible to climb out of. By implementing two years of cheap money in the economy, the Fed has made our nation into a spoiled child that will cause all hell to break lose of interests rise or government spending lowers. I don’t like jumping to such large conclusions but the long term prospects of the American Economy are not looking too good.