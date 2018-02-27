Thanks To My Subscribers And Followers On The One Year Anniversary Of Rethink Technology

My Rethink Technology service will be one year old on March 1. It's been a wonderful first year for me, and I'm very grateful for the support I've received from followers and subscribers.

In the past year, I split my time roughly 50/50 between writing free articles for Seeking Alpha (in a newsletter format), and writing in-depth reports for RT. The research I've done for the Rethink Technology Portfolio, in which I'm invested, has really paid off. Just in the past year of the service, the total return of the Portfolio has been 39% (price increases and dividends).

I've learned a lot in the past year, and this has improved my own investment performance, as well as helped my subscribers. Reviews have been uniformly positive (5 stars).

The service has demonstrated my thesis that in depth technical understanding can be transformed in an actionable investment thesis. Although I'm an engineer by training and experience, I've been able to translate technical understanding into plain English that can be understood (most of the time) by those with non-technical backgrounds.

This year I want to build on the success of the service by devoting more time to it, and less time to “freemium” articles. I expect the split will be 60/40 in favor of the service. I still enjoy and will continue to write the free, newsletter style articles for SA, but I want to deliver even more value to my subscribers.

The price for the service will go up proportionally by 20%, so monthly subscriptions will be $36 and annual subscriptions will be $288 ($24/month). I believe this is a fair increase given the extra time and effort I'll be devoting to the service.

If you're already a subscriber, no worries. Your price will remain unchanged by SA policy. If you're not a subscriber, consider subscribing before the price increase takes effect on March 12. You'll be able to lock in the current low price ($30/month, $240/year) in perpetuity. That's a great deal considering that I'll probably raise the subscription price once a year.

Once again, thanks for your support, and good luck in your investments.

Mark Hibben