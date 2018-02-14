BIDU Pops On Earnings But Faces Cyclical Headwinds

Baidu (BIDU) reported earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion, which beat expectations of $2.05 per share and $3.4 billion. Analysts from Daiwa Capital and Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to outperform.

BIDU was up 5% on the news, jumping $16 from $221 to $237. However, we think the stock may face headwinds in the medium term. Using cycle analysis, the technical patterns suggest another drop, potentially below $210. Weakness in Asian markets, as well as a stronger yen may also be factors.The market cycles on the chart below are designated by the black semicircles at the bottom of the chart.

BIDU Chart (Weekly Bars)



