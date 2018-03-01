KSS Drops On Guidance, Look For More Weakness Before Bounce

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) opened 7% lower on Thursday morning, after trading 5% higher in the premarket session. The stock initially rose after posting strong holiday sales that helped beat Wall Street earnings estimates. The stock then sunk after providing weaker than expected guidance.

Kohl’s reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 and total revenue of $6.78 billion, compared to expectations of $1.77 and $6.74 billion respectively. The company also reported same store sales growth of 6.3% versus expectations of 5.7%.

Our analysis of KSS market cycles indicates that a major top may be forming. We see a likely drop to below $57 in the coming weeks, followed by a false rebound. The market cycles are designated by the purple semicircles at the bottom of the chart.

Kohl’s (KSS) Stock Chart with Weekly Bars

