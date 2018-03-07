Dollar Tree Shaken, Cycles Suggest More Risk

Dollar Tree (DLTR) lost some green leaves this morning, with its stock price falling by 16%. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.89 and total revenue of $6.4 billion, compared to Wall Street estimates of $1.90 and $6.4 billion.

Same store sales increased by 2.4% versus estimates of 2.73%, and management expects revenue of between $5.5 and $5.6 billion for this quarter, compared to estimates of $5.59 billion.

We identified this stock as one of our "Riskiest for 2018" in our New Year’s Special video below. Looking at the market cycles on its weekly chart, we expect another month of risk, with possible resistance at $85 and $76.The market cycles are designated by the black semicircles at the bottom of the chart.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Chart with Weekly Bars

