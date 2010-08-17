Tuesday's Portfolio Recap

Early strength this morning was followed by a strong midday rally after decent economic news and an oversold market brought in buyers. Late day profit taking resulted in the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finishing off their highs. Each managed to end the day up over 1%.



I used weakness over the last several trading days to initiate small positions in high yielding names such as, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Apollo Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AINV).



I began unwinding my position in Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) on positive price action. In addition, I used today's strength to begin to lightening up on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).



I expect modest follow through tomorrow, but all bets are off for the end of the week as options expiration is Friday, August 20th.



Overall Sentiment: Cautious

Projection: S&P 500 sell-off to 1,042 followed by rally to 1,280



My largest positions at days end are:



Cash - 14% Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) - 7% Health Care REIT (HCN) - 7%

Long: WWE, FTR, NLY, AINV, COP, EXC, HCN