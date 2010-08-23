Monday Portfolio Recap

Moderate strength this morning gave way to a late day sell-off, pushing the Dow down 39 points. The S&P 500 was off 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell by more than 0.9%. The market continues to trade erratically, on light volume. Market direction is particularly sensitive to news flow, and is not gaining strength on recent deal news from Potash (POT), McAfee (MFE) and 3Par (NYSE:PAR).



This morning I added some Fifth Street Finance Corp (FSC), and maintained my short position in Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM). Finally, I have been adding to my Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) position ahead of it's ex-dividend date.



Overall Sentiment: Cautious

Portfolio Yield: 7.29%

Projection: S&P 500 sell-off to 1,044 followed by rally to 1,280



My largest positions at days end are:



Cash - 12% Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) - 7% Health Care REIT (HCN) - 7% Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)- 5%

Long: FSC, FTR, EXC, HCN, PBI; Short: CRM