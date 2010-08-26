High Yield Portfolio Overview

Here is today's portfolio overview. As you will note, $Cash remains the largest holding, followed by very stable dividend payers in (HCN) and (NYSE:EXC).
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a little riskier, given the slow deterioration in its business over time, however it has a very strong track record of paying and raising its dividends.
Several speculative plays include, (NASDAQ:XRTX), (NASDAQ:LINC), (NASDAQ:WDC) and a short position in (NYSE:CRM).
Approximately 10% of the portfolio is dedicated to ultra-high yielders, such as (NASDAQ:AGNC), (NYSE:NLY), (NYSE:CIM), (NASDAQ:PSEC), (AINV) and (FSC).
I adjust the weightings regularly based on relative performance, yield and timing of ex-dividend dates. Currently I am increasing my weighting of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), both with upcoming ex-dividend dates and yields over 8%.
|Weight
|Yield
|Cash
|12.58%
|0.00%
|HCN
|6.97%
|6.09%
|EXC
|6.92%
|5.24%
|PBI
|5.28%
|7.53%
|FE
|5.01%
|6.10%
|PFF
|4.49%
|9.31%
|JNK
|4.38%
|9.70%
|XRTX
|4.21%
|0.00%
|JNJ
|3.91%
|3.73%
|HYG
|3.28%
|8.23%
|FTR
|3.03%
|9.78%
|HPT
|2.95%
|9.20%
|PSEC
|2.86%
|12.68%
|GPC
|2.24%
|3.84%
|ABT
|2.24%
|3.54%
|CTL
|2.17%
|8.03%
|PWE
|2.16%
|7.75%
|PGH
|2.16%
|7.24%
|AGNC
|2.05%
|20.50%
|LLY
|2.04%
|5.76%
|NLY
|1.92%
|15.93%
|VZ
|1.85%
|6.44%
|PPL
|1.80%
|5.25%
|AINV
|1.79%
|11.90%
|ADC
|1.77%
|8.67%
|JCP
|1.57%
|3.84%
|WWE
|1.56%
|10.38%
|SPH
|1.46%
|6.94%
|LINC
|1.32%
|0.00%
|MXIM
|1.23%
|5.15%
|FSC
|1.13%
|12.51%
|COP
|1.03%
|4.16%
|WDC
|0.90%
|0.00%
|CIM
|0.57%
|17.39%
|CRM
|-0.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.44%
Disclosure: Long: All Positions; Short: CRM