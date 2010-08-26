Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

High Yield Portfolio Overview

|Includes: ABT, ADC, AGNC, AINV, CIM, COP, CRM, CTL, EXC, FE, FTR, GPC, HPT, HYG, JCP, JNJ, JNK, LINC, LLY, MXIM, NLY, OCSL, PBI, PFF, PPL, PSEC, SPH, VZ, WDC, Welltower Inc. (WELL), WWE, XRTX

Here is today's portfolio overview. As you will note, $Cash remains the largest holding, followed by very stable dividend payers in (HCN) and (NYSE:EXC).

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a little riskier, given the slow deterioration in its business over time, however it has a very strong track record of paying and raising its dividends.

Several speculative plays include, (NASDAQ:XRTX), (NASDAQ:LINC), (NASDAQ:WDC) and a short position in (NYSE:CRM).

Approximately 10% of the portfolio is dedicated to ultra-high yielders, such as (NASDAQ:AGNC), (NYSE:NLY), (NYSE:CIM), (NASDAQ:PSEC), (AINV) and (FSC).

I adjust the weightings regularly based on relative performance, yield and timing of ex-dividend dates. Currently I am increasing my weighting of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), both with upcoming ex-dividend dates and yields over 8%.


 Weight Yield



Cash 12.58% 0.00%
HCN 6.97% 6.09%
EXC 6.92% 5.24%
PBI 5.28% 7.53%
FE 5.01% 6.10%
PFF 4.49% 9.31%
JNK 4.38% 9.70%
XRTX 4.21% 0.00%
JNJ 3.91% 3.73%
HYG 3.28% 8.23%
FTR 3.03% 9.78%
HPT 2.95% 9.20%
PSEC 2.86% 12.68%
GPC 2.24% 3.84%
ABT 2.24% 3.54%
CTL 2.17% 8.03%
PWE 2.16% 7.75%
PGH 2.16% 7.24%
AGNC 2.05% 20.50%
LLY 2.04% 5.76%
NLY 1.92% 15.93%
VZ 1.85% 6.44%
PPL 1.80% 5.25%
AINV 1.79% 11.90%
ADC 1.77% 8.67%
JCP 1.57% 3.84%
WWE 1.56% 10.38%
SPH 1.46% 6.94%
LINC 1.32% 0.00%
MXIM 1.23% 5.15%
FSC 1.13% 12.51%
COP 1.03% 4.16%
WDC 0.90% 0.00%
CIM 0.57% 17.39%
CRM -0.84% 0.00%
 


100.00% 6.44%



Disclosure: Long: All Positions; Short: CRM