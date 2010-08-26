High Yield Portfolio Overview

Here is today's portfolio overview. As you will note, $Cash remains the largest holding, followed by very stable dividend payers in (HCN) and (NYSE:EXC).



Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a little riskier, given the slow deterioration in its business over time, however it has a very strong track record of paying and raising its dividends.



Several speculative plays include, (NASDAQ:XRTX), (NASDAQ:LINC), (NASDAQ:WDC) and a short position in (NYSE:CRM).



Approximately 10% of the portfolio is dedicated to ultra-high yielders, such as (NASDAQ:AGNC), (NYSE:NLY), (NYSE:CIM), (NASDAQ:PSEC), (AINV) and (FSC).



I adjust the weightings regularly based on relative performance, yield and timing of ex-dividend dates. Currently I am increasing my weighting of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), both with upcoming ex-dividend dates and yields over 8%.







Weight Yield





Cash 12.58% 0.00% HCN 6.97% 6.09% EXC 6.92% 5.24% PBI 5.28% 7.53% FE 5.01% 6.10% PFF 4.49% 9.31% JNK 4.38% 9.70% XRTX 4.21% 0.00% JNJ 3.91% 3.73% HYG 3.28% 8.23% FTR 3.03% 9.78% HPT 2.95% 9.20% PSEC 2.86% 12.68% GPC 2.24% 3.84% ABT 2.24% 3.54% CTL 2.17% 8.03% PWE 2.16% 7.75% PGH 2.16% 7.24% AGNC 2.05% 20.50% LLY 2.04% 5.76% NLY 1.92% 15.93% VZ 1.85% 6.44% PPL 1.80% 5.25% AINV 1.79% 11.90% ADC 1.77% 8.67% JCP 1.57% 3.84% WWE 1.56% 10.38% SPH 1.46% 6.94% LINC 1.32% 0.00% MXIM 1.23% 5.15% FSC 1.13% 12.51% COP 1.03% 4.16% WDC 0.90% 0.00% CIM 0.57% 17.39% CRM -0.84% 0.00%





100.00% 6.44%

Long: All Positions; Short: CRM