EXPR, MSLP, AEO, SAVW, BCS - CRWEpicks.com Stock Report!

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) a specialty retail apparel chain operating 582 stores, announced on December 1, 2010 its third quarter financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended October 30, 2010, which compares to the same periods ended October 31, 2009. Michael Weiss, Express, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "Our strong performance continued in the third quarter, reflecting the ongoing success of our key growth pillars: store productivity and profitability, e-commerce growth, opening new stores, and international expansion.

The quarter included positive comparable store sales, a 57% increase in e-commerce sales, and a 240 basis point increase in gross margin, all contributing to a 26.6% increase in operating income compared to the third quarter last year. Our results continue to validate the strength of our extensive testing regimen and ability to deliver great fashion across our customers' varied lifestyle needs. We continue to believe there is a significant growth opportunity in front of us as we execute our expansion strategies in the near and long term.

Express, Inc. operates specialty retail stores in the United States. Its stores offer apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years old across various aspects of the lifestyles, including work, casual, and going-out occasions, as well as provides gift cards. As of January 30, 2010, the company operated 573 stores.

MusclePharm Products Set to Rollout in Vitamin World Locations in 2011

- MusclePharm Strengthens U.S. Distribution Adding Vitamin World to a Network That Includes GNC,

Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon.com, Vitacost.com, Bodybuilding.com and Many More

MusclePharm(NYSE:R) Corporation (OTC:MSLP), one of the fastest growing nutritional supplement companies in the United States, announced on Tuesday that its award-winning products will launch in up to 400 of the Vitamin World retail locations nationwide starting in January 2011.

The agreement starts in January and Vitamin World will introduce MusclePharm's top-selling supplements, including Assault, a popular pre-workout performance-enhancing product, and Shred Matrix, a revolutionary cutting-edge fat loss system, in its retail locations throughout the country.

Vitamin World is widely recognized as one of the top supplement retail providers in the United States and the partnership will allow MusclePharm an opportunity for continued growth.

"We are very excited about adding more retail locations to our nationwide distribution. We know Vitamin World will be a great partner and will further spread the MusclePharm brand nationwide," MusclePharm President Cory Gregory said.

"This new partnership with Vitamin World is a direct reflection of our fulfillment agreement and Distribution Center we recently launched with our manufacturer, which will allow us continue to grow at an impressive rate."

MusclePharm announced the iVitals fulfillment agreement last month and it is one that will greatly reduce backorders and improve turnaround time on all orders, allowing the company to increase its availability nationwide.

MusclePharm products are currently available nationwide in more than 1,200 General Nutrition Centers (NYSE:GNC), 450 Vitamin Shoppes and more than 100 online stores.

MusclePharm has also recently expanded their market to include therapeutic medical modalities beginning with the utilization of Recon, a multi-component therapeutic nutritional supplement in the treatment of people living with HIV and AIDS.

About MusclePharm

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, MusclePharm is a rapidly expanding healthy life-style company that develops and manufactures a full line of NSF and scientifically approved nutritional supplements that are 100% free of any banned substances. Based on years of research, MusclePharm products are created through an advanced six-stage research protocol involving the expertise of top nutritional scientists and field tested by more than 100 elite professional athletes from various sports including the NFL, MMA, and MLB.

The Company's propriety and award winning products address all categories of an active lifestyle including muscle building, weight loss, and maintaining general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen.

MusclePharm is sold in over 120 countries and available in over 5,000 U.S. retail outlets that include GNC, and Vitamin Shoppe, as well as over 100 online stores, including bodybuilding.com, Amazon and Vitacost.com.

www.musclepharm.com

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) announced on December 2, 2010 the following: November sales increase of 2% to $272 million, with comparable store sales flat for the month. Fourth quarter earnings guidance of $0.43 to $0.46 per diluted share. A $0.50 per share special cash dividend. A regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share with accelerated payment into December.

Extension of the company’s 16 million share repurchase authorization, through February 2, 2013.Total sales for the four weeks ended November 27, 2010 increased 2% to $272 million, compared to $266 million for the four weeks ended November 28, 2009. Comparable store sales were flat for the month, compared to a 2% decrease for the same period last year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as an apparel and accessories retailer in the United States and Canada. The company offers denim wear, sweaters, graphic t-shirts, fleece, outerwear, and accessories targeting 15 to 25 year old girls and guys under the American eagle brand name; and clothing and accessories for kids through online under the 77kids by American eagle brand name.

SavWatt USA, Inc. (Pinksheets:SAVW) — pioneers in LED lighting — announced recently the partnership with Pro-EcoSolutions SavWatt. — pioneers in LED lighting — announced recently the partnership with Pro-EcoSolutions www.pro-ecosolutions.com . Under the agreement, Pro-EcoSolutions will be a subsidiary of

Pro-EcoSolutions is a New Jersey based implementation firm specializing in comprehensive support services for all energy services companies and performance contractors. Pro-EcoSolutions provides a single source for project support and installation.

The Company excels in identifying savings opportunities through the use of the most efficient energy technologies. Pro-EcoSolutions professionals will then develop design/build specifications, manage construction, and provide post-installation performance evaluations. Past clients include: Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Vitamin Shoppe, Albert Einstein Medical Center, Duane Reade, Radio City Music Hall, Loews Cineplex, Johnson & Johnson, Citibank Branches and others.

John Romano, President of Pro-EcoSolutions, commented, “Our association with SavWatt and their products will give our firm an advantage in the Energy saving environment. We are looking forward in this relationship and being able to provide our clients with quality LED products.”

About SavWatt

SavWatt is leading the LED lighting revolution and setting the stage to obsolete the incandescent light bulb through the use of energy-efficient, environmentally friendly LED lighting. SavWatt is a market-leading innovator of LED lighting. SavWatt’s product families include LED fixtures, bulbs, Street Lights and Parking Lights. For additional product and company information, please refer to is leading the LED lighting revolution and setting the stage to obsolete the incandescent light bulb through the use of energy-efficient, environmentally friendly LED lighting.is a market-leading innovator of LED lighting.product families include LED fixtures, bulbs, Street Lights and Parking Lights. For additional product and company information, please refer to www.savwatt.com . To hear recorded company updates TEXT SAVW to 46800.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Barclays Bank PLC announced on December 2, 2010 the cross-listing of two iPath® Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The iPath ETNs are linked to US Treasury futures indices and provide exposure to fixed income strategies. The iPath ETNs are: iPath® US Treasury Steepener ETN (Ticker Symbol: SST) iPath® US Treasury Flattener ETN (Ticker Symbol: FFL)

“We are pleased to continue the expansion of our iPath ETN platform in Canada and to provide investors with innovative investment solutions. The ETNs allow investors to express their views on the shape of the US Treasury yield curve,” said Philippe El-Asmar, Managing Director, and Head of Investor Solutions at Barclays Capital.

Barclays PLC provides financial services in Europe, the United States, Africa, and Asia. It offers retail and commercial banking, credit cards, investment banking, and wealth management services.

