NP, PWRM, ABG, NHPR, NI - CRWEPicks.com Stock Report! Feb 6th 2011

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2011 to stockholders of record as of close of business on February 11, 2011. The company previously announced it was increasing its quarterly dividend effective in 2011 from $0.10 to $0.11 per share in November 2010.



Neenah Paper, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of fine papers and technical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fine Paper and Technical Products.

Power3 Medical Products, Inc. (OTCBB:PWRM.OB), a leading proteomics company focused on the development of innovative diagnostic tests in the fields of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, recently announced that company management believes it is making great progress in its focus on the development, sales, and marketing of its proprietary innovate diagnostic tests for breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, and certain neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to name a few.

In addition, Power3 is a party to several litigation matters, most of which relate to various toxic debt instruments that were entered into by Power3 several years ago when it operated under the tenure of Chairman and CEO, Steven B. Rash.

PWRM recently has unexpectedly discovered new and unprecedented findings regarding clinically important differences in the response of the NuroPro protein biomarkers in the blood of untreated Alzheimer’s disease patients compared to patients treated with the widely used anti-dementia drugs Aricept (Donepezil HCl, Pfizer – NYSE: PFE), Exelon (Rivastigmine, Novartis – NYSE: NVS), and Namenda (Memantine HCl, Forest Laboratories – NYSE: FRX). These results relate to the genetically distinct groups of Alzheimer’s disease patients, i.e., those individuals who possess the Alzheimer’s high-risk gene for Apolipoprotein E4 and those who do not possess the gene.

About PWRM:

Power3 Medical Products, Inc. is a leading bio-technology company focused on the development of innovative diagnostic tests in the fields of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease). Power3 applies proprietary methodologies to discover and identify protein biomarkers associated with diseases. Through these processes, Power3 has developed a portfolio of products including BC-SeraPro™, a proteomic blood serum test for the early detection of breast cancer for which it has completed Phase I clinical trials, and NuroProÂ®, a proteomic blood serum test for the detection of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS diseases, for which it is currently engaged in Phase II clinical trials. These tests are designed to analyze an individual's proteins to detect the presence of disease, a patient's disease progression, a patient's response to a particular drug, and the mechanisms of disease present in the patient for optimal targeted therapy.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end financial results before the market opens on February 22, 2011. President and CEO Charles R. Oglesby, Senior Vice President and CFO Craig T. Monaghan, and Senior Vice President and COO Michael S. Kearney will host a conference call later that day, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com or www.ccbn.com. A replay will be available at these sites for 30 days.



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers various automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles and related financing; vehicle maintenance and repair services; replacement parts; and insurance, warranty, and extended service contracts.

The uninsured pay out more for care-and acquire less-than those with insurance. However , if the uninsured are unable to pay, health care providers switch those costs to individuals who can pay-those to whom have insurance coverage. This leads to higher costs for those who buy the insurance on the specific market, as well as staff who get insurance plan for themselves and their own families through their occupation. The need for affordable healthcare alternatives has never been greater.

On Monday November 15, 2010, National Health Partners, Inc. (National Health) (OTCBB:NHPR.OB), a leading provider of unique discount healthcare membership programs, announced that the Company has achieved positive earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2010 compared to a loss of $522,542 for the same period last year. Revenues for the 3rd quarter grew 12.3% over the same period last year. The Company attributes the net earnings to the significant cost-cutting initiatives taken over the past couple of quarters and which is continuing in the 4th quarter.

David M. Daniels, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Health Partners, stated: “I am thrilled to announce that we have finally achieved profitability. Due to the fact that our limited medical provider unexpectedly decided to exit the marketplace, we were unable to add any new CARExpress Plus limited medical sales during the 3rd quarter. Yet, despite this temporary setback, we were still able to substantially increase our revenue and reach profitability which is a testament to the underlying strength we have with our core CARExpress health discount programs. Although we achieved positive results in revenues and earnings, we anticipate much better results in 2011.”

Mr. Daniels further states “We are seeing continuous growth during the current 4th quarter which should provide strong momentum for the 1st quarter of 2011. Our future has never looked brighter and I am quite confident that we will be able to see accelerating growth in both revenues and earnings. With our continued focus on keeping our operating costs down while at the same time building our revenues at an accelerating rate, we are in a very good position to see very strong earnings growth going forward. I will be providing more information on new business ventures in the very near term that will change the entire complexion of the company and I look forward to continuing to build on the success that we have already started achieving in the 3rd quarter.”

Nisource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced net operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $339.7 million, or $1.22 per share, for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2010, compared to net operating earnings of $295.1 million, or $1.07 per share for 2009 – an increase of 14 percent. Company's consolidated operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2010, were $917.5 million compared to $880.8 million in 2009. On a GAAP basis, NiSource reported income from continuing operations for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2010, of $294.6 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with $230.5 million, or $0.84 per share in 2009. Operating income was $921.3 million for 2010 versus $801.0 million in the year-ago period. Schedules 1 and 2 of this news release contain a reconciliation of net operating earnings and operating earnings to GAAP- Income from continuing operations.



NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Transmission and Storage Operations, Electric Operations, and Other Operations.

