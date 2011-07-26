(NHPR, CQB, PKG, LVS, PBH) Stock Report from CRWEPicks.com

National Health Partners Inc. (OTC:NHPR)

National Health Partners, Inc. is a national healthcare savings organization that provides discount healthcare membership programs to uninsured and underinsured people through a national healthcare savings network called "CARExpress." CARExpress is one of the largest networks of hospitals, doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare providers in the country and is comprised of over 1,000,000 medical professionals that belong to such PPOs as CareMark and Aetna. The company's primary target customer group is the 47 million Americans who have no health insurance of any kind. The company's secondary target customer group includes the millions of Americans who lack complete health insurance coverage.

Cataract is a clouding of the eye's lens - the part of the eye responsible for focusing light and producing clear, sharp images. The lens is made up mainly of water and protein. Over time, protein can build up, clouding the light passing through the eye and making sight blurred or fuzzy. For most people, cataracts are a natural result of aging. Often cataracts develop in both eyes at the same time. The symptoms vary, but include a gradual blurring of vision, halos around lights, glare and double vision. The very worst cataracts - where the iris appears almost entirely clouded over - can cause a total loss of vision.

More and more people are looking for vision services. By joining the CARExpress program, you will have access to 11,500 vision providers nationwide including: JCPenney, Target, LensCrafters, For Eyes, Sears and thousand of independents. You will be able to save an average of 10% - 50% on most frames, prescription lenses and non-prescription sunglasses. And for those who like to shop by mail, they can use CARExpress mail order program and save an average of 5% - 50% on most contact lenses. Not only do you receive significant savings on eyewear, but Laser Vision Correction (LASIK) is also included in this program. Special discounts on eye examinations at participating locations where approved.

National Health Partners, Inc. (OTC:NHPR), a leading provider of unique discount healthcare membership programs, announced that it has entered into agreement with a major Hispanic marketing group for the sale of its CARExpress programs. The company also sees growth in new sales of memberships of more than 300% thru the remainder of the year.

Under the new agreement, this national Hispanic marketing group will be promoting the company's CARExpress discount healthcare membership program to Hispanic communities located across the United States, with particular focus on cities and regions containing a large number of Hispanics. With the previously announced plans to increase monthly sales by 75% with its newest and most successful marketing partner, the company now expects sales of new members to grow more than 300% thru the remainder of the year.

For more information please visit official website of NHPR: www.nationalhealthpartners.com

Chiquita Brands International Inc. (NYSE:CQB) will release its second quarter 2011 financial results on Aug. 3, 2011, after the market closes and will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT that day. To listen to the audio webcast of the conference call, please use the link on Chiquita's home page (www.chiquitabrands.com) or from the StreetEvents network (www.streetevents.com). For telephone access, dial +877-795-3646 or +719-325-4937 and provide conference code 7159337. A replay of the call will be available until Aug. 17, 2011. To access, dial +888-203-1112 or +719-457-0820 and provide the confirmation code 7159337. A transcript of the conference call will be posted to www.chiquitabrands.com as soon as possible after Aug. 17 and will be available from the company's web site for 12 months.

Chiquita Brands International, Inc. (NYSE:CQB - News) is a leading international marketer and distributor of high-quality fresh and value-added food products - from energy-rich bananas and other fruits to nutritious blends of convenient green salads.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) reported second quarter 2011 net income of $39 million, or $0.39 per share, which included after-tax income of $1 million, or $0.01 per share, from an adjustment to reserves related to medical benefits, and a $1 million, or $0.01 per share, charge from asset disposals related to major energy projects. Reported results for the second quarter of 2010 were net income of $38 million, or $0.37 per share, including an after-tax charge of $1 million, or $0.01 per share, from asset disposals related to major energy projects. Net sales for the second quarter were a record $665 million, up 8%, compared to $615 million in 2010.

Packaging Corporation of America produces and sells containerboard and corrugated products in the United States.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2011 following the market close on Tuesday, July 26, 2011. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.lasvegassands.com.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a Fortune 500 company and the leading global developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature premium accommodations, world-class gaming and entertainment, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and many other amenities.

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PBH) announced that it will issue its fiscal 2012 first quarter earnings release on Thursday, August 4, 2011 before the opening of the market. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prestige Brands markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter healthcare and household products throughout the United States, Canada and certain international markets.

