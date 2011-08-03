(ENG, CLNO, MERU, IPSU, MITK) Stock Highlights by CRWEPicks.com

ENGlobal Corp. (Nasdaq:ENG), a leading provider of energy-related project delivery solutions, announced that it has appointed Mr. Dennis E. Pisula as Senior Vice President -- Business Development effective August 8, 2011. Mr. Pisula will be based in Houston and will report to Edward L. Pagano, ENGlobal's President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pisula has extensive experience with international sales throughout the energy industry. He brings over 40 years of service in the engineering and construction industry, having worked for Parsons/WorleyParsons for 33 years. He has spent the last 12 years of his career in Europe, Middle East, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and North Africa.

ENGlobal Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

****************************************************

Cleantech Transit Inc. (OTCPK:CLNO)

Cleantech Transit Inc. was founded to capitalize on technology advances and manufacturing opportunities in the growing clean energy public transportation sector. The Company has expanded its focus to invest directly in specific green projects that can maximize shareholder value. Recognizing the many economic and operational advances of converting wood waste into renewable sources of energy, Cleantech has selected to invest in Phoenix Energy (www.phoenixenergy.net). This project can generate shareholder returns as well benefit the Company's manufacturing clients worldwide.

Biomass is the wasted organic matter of the plants, which is available in various forms like wood, broken branches of tree, twigs, leaves and even garbage and waster paper. The biomass materials are a great source of energy that can be used for various applications like heating water, cooking food, generating power etc. Biofuels obtained from the biomass can also be used as the alternative fuel for the vehicles.

Biomass is carbon based and is composed of a mixture of organic molecules containing hydrogen, usually including atoms of oxygen, often nitrogen and also small quantities of other atoms, including alkali, alkaline earth and heavy metals. Biomass is biological material derived from living, or recently living organisms.

Cleantech Transit, Inc. is in the business of producing and conserving power. Cleantech Transit produces and sells clean electricity globally, with a focus on sustainable energies using renewable resources such as Geothermal, Solar and Wind. Cleantech Transit's goal is to use innovative technologies to reduce electricity consumption and dependence on carbon based energy. Cleantech Transit, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cleantech Transit, Inc. is pleased to announce it has completed an agreement whereby it can earn a larger ownership percentage in the 500 KW bio mass Merced Project than previously announced.

Cleantech can now earn in up to 40% of the Merced Project up from the original 25% the Company announced. The 40% ownership stake will be based on the total cost incurred to the Project to date, in addition Cleantech can invest the in the Series B shares of Phoenix Energy equal to or greater to the direct investment made in 500 KW project.

For more information, visit www.cleantechtransitinc.com

****************************************************

Meru Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:MERU), the leader in 802.11n virtualized wireless LAN solutions for enterprise networking, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2011. Record total revenues of $23.2 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Products revenues grew 24% year-over-year and 23% from the previous quarter. Customer count now over 5,000 worldwide, an increase in the installed base of approximately 9% from the end of the prior quarter. Reported non-GAAP gross margin of 64.5%, an improvement of 120 basis points from the prior quarter. Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) was 40 days when excluding the impact of the ratable revenue element, an improvement of approximately 12 days from the prior quarter. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2011 were $23.2 million, up 11% from $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2010. Products and services revenues (excluding ratable revenues) for the second quarter of 2011 were $22.1 million, up 23% from the $18.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2010. Products revenues for the second quarter of 2011 were $19.0 million, up 24% from the $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2010.

Meru Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of a virtualized wireless LAN solution. Its solution enables enterprises to deliver business-critical applications over wireless networks.

****************************************************

Imperial Sugar Co. (NASDAQ:IPSU), announced that company officials will conduct a conference call, starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern, Friday, August 5, 2011. Imperial Sugar President and CEO John Sheptor and Senior Vice President and CFO Hal Mechler, will discuss the company's operating results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2011, its current financial position and its business strategies.

Imperial Sugar Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as processor and marketer of refined sugar and related products in the United States.

****************************************************

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), the leader in mobile-imaging applications using smartphone and tablet cameras for check deposits, bill payments and ACH enrollments, will report its third-quarter 2011 financial results after the close of financial markets on Monday, August 8. Mitek's fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and concludes Sept. 30. Mitek President and CEO James B. DeBello will discuss the earnings results in a conference call for shareholders, financial analysts and other interested parties at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT on August 8.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, sells, and services software solutions related to mobile imaging applications and intelligent recognition software in the United Stats and Internationally.

*******************************************

Sign-Up For Free Stock Alerts At http://crwepicks.com/signup

*******************************************



THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!