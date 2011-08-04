(PNW, CRWE, RNO, SON) Stocks in Action by CRWEPicks.com

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) reported consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders of $86.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share of common stock, for the quarter ended June 30, 2011. This result compares with net income attributable to common shareholders of $114.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2010. Excluding results of discontinued operations, Pinnacle West's consolidated on-going earnings in the 2011 second quarter were $86.0 million, or $0.78 per share, compared with on-going earnings of $88.5 million or $0.82 per share, in the same period a year ago. On-going earnings for both periods exclude results of discontinued operations primarily related to APS Energy Services, the Company's unregulated energy services subsidiary. A reconciliation of reported earnings to on-going earnings is provided at the end of this release.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the State of Arizona.

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc., together with its digital network, currently provides electronic media services specializing in online publishing, which brings together targeted audiences and advertisers. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. offers internet media-driven advertising services, which covers and connects a range of marketing specialties, as well as search engine optimization for clients interested in online media awareness.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. announced that it has extended its CRWENEWSWIRE global platform web presence and is now publishing online news and information to the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, using their specific country code domain and native language.

For more information, visit http://www.crownequityholdings.com

- Rhino Resource Partners LP (NYSE:RNO) is pleased to announced a cash distribution of $0.455 per common unit and subordinated unit, or $1.82 per unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on August 12, 2011, to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2011.

Rhino Resource Partners LP produces, processes, and sells coal of various steam and metallurgical grades in the United States.

Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, will speak to the investment community on Wednesday, August 10, 2011, at the Jefferies 2011 Global Industrial Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. Jack Sanders, president and chief operating officer, and Barry Saunders, vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The audio presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Internet at http://www.sonoco.com, under the Investor Relations tab.

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a $4.1 billion global manufacturer of industrial and consumer products and provider of packaging services, with more than 300 operations in 34 countries, serving customers in some 85 nations. Sonoco is a proud member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

