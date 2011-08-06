(PROV, CLNO, CRWE, HVT, IN) Noticeable Stocks by CRWEPicks.com



Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, an increase from last quarter's $0.01 per share. Shareholders of the Company's common stock at the close of business on August 19, 2011 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on September 16, 2011.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of southern California.

Cleantech Transit Inc. (OTCPK:CLNO)

Biomass energy as the name signifies is renewable or alternate energy derived from natural resources. The natural resources like agricultural wastes, tree leaves falls etc. The types of renewable source of energy includes biomass, wind, solar, water and geothermal. Though the renewable energy has many merits, the uses are very limited. The prime problem is the machines are costly, low awareness among peoples and useful for specific field only.

Some Biomass Energy Facts:

Biomass elements include leaves, grass, husks, wood chips, sugarcane fiber, sewage and many more agricultural products.

It is an alternate form of energy and available in huge amount around our society. Scientists are working hard to get more resourceful ways of using biomass energy as it has huge benefits compare to fossil fuels.

o Biomass energy produces almost no sulfur emissions, and helps mitigate acid rain.

o Biomass energy reduces global warming by minimizing atmospheric carbon.

o Providing additional revenues for the agricultural and forestry sectors

Cleantech Transit Inc. was founded to capitalize on technology advances and manufacturing opportunities in the growing clean energy public transportation sector. The Company has expanded its focus to invest directly in specific green projects that can maximize shareholder value. Recognizing the many economic and operational advances of converting wood waste into renewable sources of energy, Cleantech has selected to invest in Phoenix Energy (www.phoenixenergy.net). This project can generate shareholder returns as well benefit the Company's manufacturing clients worldwide.

Cleantech Transit, Inc. is pleased to announce it has completed an agreement whereby it can earn a larger ownership percentage in the 500 KW bio mass Merced Project than previously announced.

Cleantech can now earn in up to 40% of the Merced Project up from the original 25% the Company announced. The 40% ownership stake will be based on the total cost incurred to the Project to date, in addition Cleantech can invest the in the Series B shares of Phoenix Energy equal to or greater to the direct investment made in 500 KW project.

For more information, visit www.cleantechtransitinc.com

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)

Internet marketing is inexpensive when examining the ratio of cost to the reach of the target audience. Companies can reach a wide audience for a small fraction of traditional advertising budgets.Online marketing is the one of inexpensive marketing technique which gives a business owner a more eclectic and expansive potential customer base that is not constrained by any physical parameters. More and more users are getting hooked with the Internet and this is also the main reason why more and more companies, large or small, opt to advertise their products and services online.

Crown Equity Holdings advertises your business adjacent with their digital network content to their targeted audience, which are educated high income individuals.

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. together with its digital network currently provides electronic media services specializing in online publishing, which brings together targeted audiences and advertisers. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. offers internet media-driven advertising services, which covers and connects a range of marketing specialties, as well as search engine optimization for clients interested in online media awareness.

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. announced that it has extended its CRWENEWSWIRE global platform web presence and is now publishing online news and information to the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, using their specific country code domain and native language.

For more information, visit http://www.crownequityholdings.com

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE:HVT) reports second quarter 2011 operating results of a loss per share of ($0.04) compared to a loss per share of ($0.03) for the same period of 2010. The loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2011 is ($0.07) compared to earnings per share of $.08 for the same period of 2010. As previously reported, net sales for the second quarter of 2011 were 1.4% lower than in the same period of 2010 and down 1.3% for the first six months.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States.

Intermec, Inc. (NYSE:IN) announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 3, 2011. Second quarter 2011 revenues were $221.1 million, with a net loss on a GAAP basis of ($3.8) million or ($0.06) per diluted share. That compares to 2010 second quarter revenues of $161.2 million and net loss on a GAAP basis of ($2.7) million or ($0.04) per diluted share. Results for the second quarter of 2011 include approximately $34 million in net revenues attributable to new businesses acquired in March 2011. Excluding $11.8 million of restructuring and acquisition-related costs and adjustments the Non-GAAP pre-tax net profit for the quarter was $8.1 million or $0.09 per diluted share.

Intermec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, integrates, sells, and services wired and wireless automated identification and data collection products and provides related services worldwide.

