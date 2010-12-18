(PWRM, PLD, KBH, AVOT, ART) CRWEFinance.com Stock Report from Wall Street

__

PWRM, Power 3 Medical Products Inc., PWRM.OB

Alzheimer’s disease is one among the well known form of dementia, a standard term for loss of memory along with other cerebral abilities major enough to obstruct routine. Alzheimer's disease diseases is liable for 50 to 70 percent of dementia cases.

PWRM is a leading bio-technology company focused on the development of innovative diagnostic tests in the fields of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease).

PWRM has developed a portfolio of products including BC-SeraPro™, a proteomic blood serum test for the early detection of breast cancer for which it has completed Phase I clinical trials, and NuroPro®, a proteomic blood serum test for the detection of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS diseases, for which it is currently engaged in Phase II clinical trials.

PWRM has filed several patent applications for its NuroPro® technology that are currently pending. PWRM also has a world-wide exclusive license from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. To date, PWRM has given 9 presentations on NuroPro at international scientific meetings in the United States, Europe and China, and has published 6 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals on the subject. PWRM intends to publish these latest findings as well.

PWRM recently reported that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the stock of Rozetta-Cell Life Sciences, a medical biotechnology company that focuses on the delivery and imaging of stem cells during therapy.

More about PWRM at www.power3medical.com.

*************

China is the world's biggest producer of rare earth elements, most are used in today's technologies, which include new energy sources and hybrid cars. It announced in July that it will cut exports for minerals used to make hybrid cars and televisions by 72 percent during the 2nd half of the year.

China has begun to severely reduce the exports of rare-earth materials, which often find use in “green” technology designs, including hybrid vehicles and energy-efficient lighting, as well as in the medical, defense, and consumer markets. The nation delivers nearly 100% of the world’s rare-earth materials: 17 metals which are somewhat difficult to refine and that often occur in the same ore deposits. The cutbacks have contributed to shock waves through the electronics industry and could force design changes in the near future.

Restrictions on Chinese exports are generating opportunities for non-Chinese projects

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (PINKSHEETS:AVOT) recently reported that it has signed an option agreement to acquire two claim blocks in townships of Mekinac and Lajuene, Province of Quebec.

The claims adjoin a property that had one of the highest readings of Rare Earths in North America. Sampling in the 1950s gave readings of 48% combined Cerium, Lanthanum, Neoymium and Yttrium.

*****************

ProLogis (NYSE:PLD) recently reported that it signed two new leases in Japan, totaling 93,000 square feet (8,600 square meters), bringing ProLogis Parc Ichikawa I to fully leased.

ProLogis operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It owns, operates, and develops industrial distribution properties in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Property Operations, Fund Management, and Corporate Distribution Facilities Services (CDFS). The Property Operations segment engages in the ownership, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

*****************

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) recently reported the initial results of a pilot study aimed at measuring the gas and electric utility cost savings associated with owning and operating an energy-efficient KB home versus other neighboring homes in Southern California. While individual homeowner energy usage and costs varied, KB Home’s pilot study found that, on average, the combined gas and electric expenditures for an ENERGY STAR® qualified KB home were approximately $85 a month, or $1,020 a year. In contrast, the 2008 American Community Survey, a study performed by U.S. Census Bureau, found that, on average, homeowners living in the same area reported spending about $195 a month or $2,340 a year on gas and electric bills.

KB Home constructs and sells residential homes in the United States. It builds various homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums, which are designed to appeal to first-time, move-up, and active adult buyers. The company provides title and insurance services to its homebuyers.

*****************

Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE:ART) recently reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $51.8 billion as of November 30, 2010, compared to $53.4 billion as of October 31, 2010. Artio Global Investors Inc. is the indirect holding company of Artio Global Management LLC (“Artio Global Management”), a registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City that actively invests in global equity and fixed income markets, primarily for institutional and intermediary clients. Best known for International Equities, Artio Global Management also offers a select group of other investment strategies, including High Grade Fixed Income, High Yield and Global Equity, as well as a series of US Equity strategies.

Artio Global Investors, Inc., an asset management company, provides investment management services to institutional and mutual fund clients. It primarily involves in managing and advising Julius Baer Investment Funds. The company offers various investment strategies, including International Equity strategies, Global High Grade Fixed Income, Global High Yield, Global Equity, and the U.S. Equity.

********************************************************************

Signup for FREE Daily Stock Alerts From http://www.CRWEFinance.com/signup

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!