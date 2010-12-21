LZR, YMI, DMC, AVOT - Stock Updates! from CRWEfinance.com

___

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (OTCPK:AVOT)

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. is pleased to announce that it is presently in final discussions to enter into a formal agreement to acquire an exclusive option on a molybdenum property in the Otter lake area in the province of Quebec, Canada. The property has been dormant since the 1960's when Hupon Mining and Exploration carried out surface work, stripping, trenching and a minor drill program of 445 feet contained in 11 drill holes. Some of the sample results from the trenching in 1962 showed 0.94% to 25% molybdenum averaging 5-10%. These values were obtained from assessment files in the Department of Mines in Quebec City.

This property is only one of several advanced stage properties AVOT has under consideration in the province of Quebec.

The 17 elements that are classified as "rare earth" are becoming an increasingly crucial aspect of our day-to-day lives. Rare earth metals are definitely the life blood of modern computers, batteries and alternative energies. For instance, you'll find nearly 10 pounds of the rare earth element, lanthanum, in each and every Toyota Prius engine. In addition, rare earth elements are essential to military technologies. Contrary to the name, rare earth metals aren't particularly uncommon and can be found in nearly all region. In recent weeks the us government made important measures to increase production of these types of metals, as they will play a significant part in President Obama's overhaul of United states energy.

Emergent Group, Inc. (AMEX:LZR) noted that the headline was incorrect. The headline should read "Emergent Group Inc. Board Declares One-Time Cash Dividend and Regular Annual Dividend Totaling $0.90 per Share"; the original headline stated that the dividend was a regular quarterly dividend.

Emergent Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PRI Medical Technologies, Inc. provides surgical equipment on a fee for service basis to hospitals, surgical care centers, and other health care providers in the United States. The company offers surgical equipment and related technical services support to physicians and operating room personnel in hospitals, surgical care centers, and other health-related facilities on a per-procedure basis.

YM BioSciences Inc. (AMEX:YMI) announced this month, the closing of its previously announced public offering of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company, for total net proceeds before expenses of US $37,650,000. In connection with the offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional common shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the proceeds to fund its drug development activities and for general corporate purposes.

YM Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the licensing and commercialization of drug products and technologies primarily for the treatment of cancer or cancer-related conditions worldwide. Its approved product Nimotuzumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the epidermal growth factor receptor, is used for the treatment nasopharyngeal carcinomas, head and neck cancer, refractory children glioma, adult glioma, and stage III/IV glioma.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (AMEX:DMC) announced that the company's CEO, Patrick White recently appeared on the Fox Business Network's program "Closing Bell" in a feature interview covering the DSS anti-counterfeiting and data protection technology.

Document Security Systems, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets paper and plastic products designed to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging in the United States and internationally. It provides document security technologies for the counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media, including government-issued documents, aerospace industry spare parts documents, pharmaceutical packaging, identification cards, licenses, currency, certifications, travel documents, prescription and medical forms, and school transcripts.

