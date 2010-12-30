AVOT, MJS.V, GNW, GCI, BX- Stock Reports! from Stock-PR.com

Stock-PR Reporting

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (OTCPK:AVOT)

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. is pleased to announce that it has hired a French speaking geologist to search the archives of the Quebec Department of Mines for Rare Earths showings not on a current computer file. AVOT believes the rare earths industry is where it wants to maintain a very strong focus and is looking to expand its holdings. As neither the Federal nor Quebec Governments have carried out any air borne surveys in this area, AVOT will seek a contractor to do an air borne Mag-EM radiometric survey. This survey will cover its present holdings and the immediate surrounding area looking for future acquisitions. We are pleased to be working in the Province of Quebec as it is rated the number one jurisdiction in the world to carry out mineral exploration. The Quebec Government gives a rebate up to 45% for property expenditures.

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement to acquire two claim blocks in townships of Mekinac and Lajuene, Province of Quebec. These claim blocks are approximately 3600 acres in total and are located 120 miles east of Montreal P.Q. and 50 miles north of Three Rivers P.Q. They are accessible year round with infrastructure in the immediate vicinity. The claims adjoin a property that had one of the highest readings of Rare Earths in North America. Sampling in the 1950s gave readings of 48% combined Cerium, Lanthanum, Neoymium and Yttrium. That property has remained dormant for over 50 years but the new owners plan an extensive exploration program this fall.

AVOT, after a lengthy search and after careful due diligence, believes this is going to be one of the most active areas for Rare Earths exploration and our holdings are in the same geological setting as the 48% Rare Earths showing. Rare Earths are in huge demand especially in the United States as China is closing off its exports of these strategic metals to less than 5% of its production.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65625 per outstanding share of its Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2011 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2011. Genworth's Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock is not listed on any securities exchange.

Genworth Financial, Inc., a financial security company, provides insurance, wealth management, investment, and financial solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retirement and Protection, International, and U.S. Mortgage Insurance. The Retirement and Protection segment offers various protection products, including life, long-term care, Medicare supplement insurance, and senior supplemental products.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) announced that Michael G. Kane was named president and publisher of the Rochester (NYSEARCA:NY) Democrat and Chronicle. Karen Crotchfelt has been named president and publisher of The Indianapolis Star, succeeding Kane. Crotchfelt formerly was senior vice president/advertising and strategic planning at The Arizona Republic in Phoenix.

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Publishing, Digital, and Broadcasting. The Publishing segment publishes 83 U.S. daily newspapers with affiliated online sites, including USA TODAY, a general-interest daily newspaper; USATODAY.com; USA WEEKEND, a magazine supplement for newspapers; Clipper magazine, a direct mail advertising magazine; bi-weekly Nursing Spectrum and NurseWeek periodicals.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) announced that its subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC, has completed its purchase of the Paulsboro Refining Company in Paulsboro, New Jersey from Valero Energy Corporation. The acquired assets include an 180,000 barrel per day refinery, and an associated natural gas pipeline. The purchase price is $340 million, subject to certain adjustments, plus working capital. The purchase price is comprised of $180 million in cash and $160 million in a note provided by the seller.

The Blackstone Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and financial advisory services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Marketable Alternatives, and Financial Advisory. The Private Equity segment involves in private equity investing through five general private equity funds and one specialized fund focusing on communications-related investments.

Majestic Gold Corp. (TSX.V:MJS)(FSE:MJT)

Gold mining in China has recently made that country the world’s largest gold producer. For the year 2007, gold output rose 12% from 2006 to 276 tonnes (or 9.7 million ounces) to become the world’s largest for the first time — overtaking South Africa, which produced 272 tonnes. South Africa had until then been the largest for 101 years straight since 1905. The major reasons for this change in position had been due to South African production falling by 50% in the past decade as production costs there have risen, more stringent safety regulations have been implemented, and existing mines have become depleted.

MJS.V is a gold exploration and development company with a very advanced gold deposit in Shandong province of China.

MJS.V recently reported the results of an updated resource estimate on its Song Jiagou Mine.

As part of the ongoing assessment on the Song Jiagou Mine, Wardrop Engineering Inc. has revised their previous resource estimate (NR 23 April, 2010) as a result of the revision to the contract mining costs (NR 30 September 2010) which allowed cut-off grades to be reduced from 0.40 g/t to 0.30 g/t and warranted a revision of the block model.

Subsequent to the initial resource estimate, Wardrop determined that rotating the block model perpendicular to drilling direction was the most favorable orientation to evaluate the deposit and to calculate the revised resource. The new cut-off grade and the re-orientation of the model significantly increased the overall size of the resource and the contained ounces of gold in both the inferred and indicated categories.

More about MJS.V at www.majesticgold.net

