CSCO, DLKM, REDF, SNTS, CNTF- COMPANY VIDEO UPDATES FROM STOCK-PR.COM

Stock-PR Reporting

FREE Daily Stock Alerts From Stock-PR.com

________________________________________

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide leader in networking that transforms how people connect, communicate and collaborate. Information about Cisco can be found at http://www.cisco.com. For ongoing news, visit http://newsroom.cisco.com.

Cisco, Cisco Systems, and the Cisco Systems logo are registered trademarks of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

At a ceremony held just recently in Washington, DC, Cisco Chairman and CEO John Chambers was presented with the prestigious Award for Corporate Excellence (NYSE:ACE) by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO - News) was recognized for its efforts to connect the Israeli and Palestinian economies and people, and engaging in initiatives to enhance technical capacity, connectivity and education, as well as creating opportunities for women and youths in Israel and Palestine.

The ACE is presented annually to recognize the vital role U.S.-owned businesses play in exhibiting good corporate citizenship, innovation and advancing democratic principles around the world.

“We are honored to receive the ACE for contributing to the development of a sustainable, technology-based economy in Palestine, while also helping to reconnect the Israeli and Palestinian people,” said John Chambers, Cisco Chairman and CEO. “Giving back is not only the right thing to do — it’s also good for business, and the private sector has the potential to play a powerful role in this effort through innovative models of multi-stakeholder partnership. By harnessing the power of the network, Cisco and its partners across business, government and the community have begun to build an ecosystem for ICT entrepreneurship that will create jobs, increase wealth and contribute to stability in the region.”

Chambers also highlighted the extension of its existing Palestine commitment with a planned $5 million investment in the Middle East Venture Capital Fund (OTC:MEVCF). MEVCF is focused on enhancing the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and creating jobs in the West Bank by investing and helping to establish export-oriented, high-growth Palestinian ICT companies.

Douglas Lake Minerals Inc. (the “Company” or “Douglas Lake“) (OTCBB:DLKM; FRANKFURT:D60) is pleased to announce that the Commissioner for Minerals of Tanzania has confirmed the recording in the Central Register the transfer of 100% shares of each of the Prospecting License Nos. 6742/2010, 6743/2010, 6744/2010 and 6779/2010 from IPP Gold Limited to Douglas Lake Minerals Inc., and that such transfer has been duly recorded on the terms and conditions contained in such Prospecting Licenses. These Prospecting Licenses, which cover an area of approximately 800 square kilometers, form Douglas Lake’s recently acquired Handeni Project.

As previously announced, the Company has requested a geologist to prepare a Technical Report on the Handeni Project in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 (”NI 43-101?) of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Upon receipt of the Technical Report the Company will file it on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Rediff.com India Ltd. (Nasdaq:REDF) announced their first 10 of ’10 list, the top 10 Bollywood songs of the year. The list is based on the songs that users have been streaming on the service. The ranking takes into account both traditional parameters like number of listeners and social parameters like number of times the song was shared, number of comments on the song, etc.

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services with a focus on India and the global Indian community. Its Web sites consist of interest specific channels relevant to Indian interests, including cricket; astrology; matchmaker and movies; content on various matters.

Santarus Inc. (Nasdaq:SNTS) announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain marketing approval for RHUCIN® (recombinant human C1 inhibitor) for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in patients with Hereditary Angioedema (NYSE:HAE).

Santarus, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary products for the treatment of upper gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its products include Zegerid capsules and powder for oral suspension, which are proprietary immediate-release formulations that combine omeprazole and antacids to treat upper gastrointestinal diseases.

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq:CNTF) announced the implementation of a major joint venture development project with the ShenYang PuHe New Town Administration Committee ("PuHe"). As part of the joint venture, TechFaith has undertaken to invest RMB 100 million in each of the years 2011 and 2012, while PuHe has undertaken to invest RMB 20 million in each of the years 2011 and 2012. In addition, PuHe has also agreed to provide up to RMB 10 million to TechFaith as an investment incentive. The joint venture entity, TecFace Sport Mobile Limited ("TecFace"), will be located in ShenYang, the largest city in Northeastern China. PuHe will have a 16.7% ownership interest in the joint venture, with TechFaith holding the remaining 83.3%.

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an original developed products provider that is focused on the original design and development of handsets, and sale of finished products in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

**************************************************************

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!





Disclaimer: Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. Stock-PR.com publisher and its affiliates and contractors are not registered investment advisers or broker/dealers. Our disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, reading our newsletter or joining our email list. Release of Liability: Through use of this website viewing or using, you agree to hold Stock-PR.com report and Crown Equity Holdings Inc. CRWE, its operators, shareholders, employees and/or contractors harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damages (monetary or otherwise) that you may occur. ( Read more at http://stock-pr.com/disclaimer ). Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) is a newswire as well as an IR and PR firm. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), in some cases, provides media advertising and public awareness for both public and private companies, as well as disseminating news. As such, in some cases, when Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) advertises for a particular client, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) charges an advertising fee which it must disclose under 17B. The fee may be in cash, in free trading stock or in restricted stock. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), if paid in stock, can and may sell those securities during the advertising period.

**********************************************************************

The views expressed in any article, reports, writings are not necessarily the views of Crown Equity Holdings Inc. its officers, directors, staff, contractors or employees. They do not represent the views or opinions of this site. Views expressed in articles are those of the author alone.