HTZ, WTI, DY, CRWE, GRHU - Stock Updates! from CRWEfinance.com

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) announced a new partnership with the Allied Business Network (ABN) providing ABN members, which include business, entrepreneurs, and small business owners, a discount on their vehicle purchased through Hertz Rent2Buy. "We are enthusiastic about extending benefits through Hertz Rent2Buy to our longtime partner, Allied Business Network," commented Mark P. Frissora, Hertz Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership is just a natural extension of our pre-existing relationship with ABN, providing them with savings through Hertz rental cars, and now through Hertz Rent2Buy purchases."

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the car and equipment rental businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Car Rental and Equipment Rental.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. announced recently that its subsidiary company, Crown Tele Services Inc. (http://www.crownteleservices.com) is still moving forward after dissolving its joint venture with Communication Expert Corporation and will gradually start rolling out its internet based voice and video service IP-PBX solutions next year.

The cornerstone of Crown Tele Services Inc. strategy is to meet the highest standards when it comes to delivering VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) communication solutions specifically designed to meet the market needs.

Commenting on the venture, Kenneth Bosket, president said, "We are still excited with this opportunity to expand our footprint in this valuable market. The demand for internet-based voice and video services is growing exponentially and our new subsidiary Crown Tele Services Inc. has launched its new website and intends to emerge as a service provider of choice."

According to ABI Research, the latest global business VoIP services forecasts show that the value of the overall market, which includes VoIP integrated access, SIP trunking, hosted IP-PBX/IP Centrex and managed IP-PBX services, is set to double over the next five years, to exceed $20 billion by 2015.

CRWE is a consulting organization which provides and assists small business owners with the knowledge required in taking their company public, and has re-focused CRWE's primary vision with its aligned group of independent website divisions to providing media advertising services, as a worldwide online media advertising publisher, dedicated to the distribution of quality branding information, as well as search engine optimization for its clients.

To learn more about CRWE visit: http://www.crownequityholdings.com

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GRHU)

With 2011 less than a day away, GreenHouse Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions and sustainable infrastructure products, encourages and assists companies of all sizes with efforts to identify and adopt strategies that fully incorporate the various incentive programs offered through their local utilities. These programs provide significant monetary incentives for acting on projects that improve energy efficiency and pays consumers for participating in periodic consumption reductions (Demand Response or DR) -- increasing a business' bottom line for the coming year.

Automated Demand Response (ADR) is one of several DR programs available to commercial and industrial customers of California's three Investor Owned Electric Utilities. The ADR programs as delivered by GRHU provides participating utility customers with the investigative, engineering and installation solutions (hardware and software) required to conduct a fully-automated (hands-free) load-shed. GreenHouse is uniquely organized with a professional and technical staff capable of delivering end-to-end ADR solutions.

The question most frequently asked of GRHU by its clients is how to reduce (utility-influenced) operational costs by managing consumption. In an effort to be more sustainable or green, GRHU suggests companies adapt the following strategies and tactics to their business plan for 2011:

When starting a consumption-related utility incentive program, partner with only highly reputable companies who know all of the facts; bad choices can actually escalate costs

Use the latest in lighting technology and embrace proper lighting techniques for businesses

Automation -- the backbone of the energy efficiency process worldwide. Install an Automated Demand Response program (ADR) for energy efficiency and load curtailment

Renewable Fuels (wind, solar, etc.) -- Part of the equation, not the solution

To learn more about GRHU visit: http://www.greenhouseintl.com

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a special cash dividend of $0.66 per share, payable to the holders of the Corporation's common shares. W&T Offshore is an independent oil and natural gas company focused primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, including exploration in the deepwater and deep shelf regions, where it has developed significant technical expertise. W&T has grown through acquisition, exploitation and exploration and holds, prior to the acquisition described above, working interests in approximately 75 fields.

W&T Offshore, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) announced that it had acquired NeoCom Solutions, Inc. for a cash purchase price of approximately $27.5 million. The acquisition was paid from cash on hand. NeoCom, based in Woodstock, Georgia, is a provider of services to construct, install, optimize and maintain wireless communication facilities in the southeastern United States. Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities and others.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The companys services include engineering services, which comprise the design of service area concept boxes, terminals.

