EDS, RELL, GPRE, ORFG, DLKM - Stock Report! from CRWEfinance.com

Exceed Company Ltd. (Nasdaq:EDS) announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market has transferred the listing of Exceed's securities to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the Nasdaq Global Market. EDS, EDSUU and EDSWW will continue to be the trading symbol for the Company's common stock, units and warrants, respectively.

Exceed Company Ltd. designs, develops and engages in wholesale of footwear, apparel and accessories under its own brand, XIDELONG, in China.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (Nasdaq:RELL) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended November 27, 2010. The Company’s second quarter results reflect its RFPD business unit as a discontinued operation. The Company also declared its regular quarterly dividend. Net sales for the second quarter of Fiscal 2011 were $41.0 million, up 23.7% from net sales of $33.1 million during the second quarter of last year. Operating income was $0.6 million or 1.5% of net sales for the second quarter of Fiscal 2011, compared to $0.3 million or 0.9% of net sales during last year’s second quarter. Income from continuing operations during the second quarter of fiscal 2011 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $0.3 million during the second quarter of last year.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a global provider of engineered solutions, a global distributor of electronic components to the radio frequency, wireless and power management, and electron device markets, and a global provider of display solutions to the display systems markets.

Orofino Gold Corp. (ORFG.PK)

Orofino Gold Corp. has several Gold development properties in Colombia, a current hot spot of gold production in the world markets. Orofino Gold is please to report that the Board Of Directors have appointed Mr. Ning Shi Long as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director. Mr. Ary Fernando Pernett Marque has been appointed as the new President/CEO & Executive Director of ORFG.

GOLD: A total of 165,000 tons of gold have been mined in human history, as of 2009. This is roughly equivalent to 5.3 billion troy ounces or, in terms of volume, about 8,500 m³, or a cube 20.4 m on a side. The world consumption of new gold produced is about 50% in jewelry, 40% in investments, and 10% in industry.

It is known to all that the primary use of gold is associated to jewelry. About 78% of the gold consumed each year goes into the manufacturing of different jewelry products.

Although primarily used as a store of value, gold has many modern industrial uses including dentistry and electronics. Gold has traditionally found use because of its good resistance to oxidative corrosion and excellent quality as a conductor of electricity.

Orofino Gold Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Mexico and Colombia. ORFG has an option to acquire properties in the Sur de Bolivar Department of Colombia South America. ORFG was formerly known as SNT Cleaning, Inc. and changed its name to Orofino Gold Corp. in December 2009. ORFG was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Douglas Lake Minerals Inc. (OTC:DLKM)

Douglas Lake Minerals Inc. is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing mining opportunities in Tanzania.

Douglas Lake Minerals Inc. has filed a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101) Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for its Handeni Project. DLKM's 100% owned Handeni Project consists of four prospecting licenses covering approximately 800 square kilometers in the newly developing goldfields of Eastern Tanzania. Douglas Lake filed the Technical Report with the British Columbia Securities Commission via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

The Technical Report was prepared by Dr. Reyno Scheepers, Ph.D., Pr.Sci.Nat., a South African based consulting geologist and a director of DLKM who fulfills the requirements to be a 'Qualified Person' for the purposes of NI 43-101.

"The scale of work covered by the Technical Report has significantly advanced Douglas Lake's Handeni Project," Harp Sangha, Chief Executive Officer comments, "We now have a number of very exciting gold targets which we are a priority for us to follow up with further exploration in 2011."

The Technical Report details the results of exploration activities conducted by IPP Resources, the previous holding company of the area. Extensive geophysical and geologic work was conducted over several field seasons from 2008. The work included prospecting, rock and soil sampling, and a ground magnetic survey. All geochemical analytical work was conducted by internationally accredited labs, SGS Laboratories and/or Humac Laboratories in Mwanza, Tanzania.

The exploration also included a fixed-wing aeromagnetic and radiometric survey. The survey and interpretation was conducted according to internationally accepted standards by the Council for Geoscience, South Africa. The Technical Report identified and selected a total of 12 priority gold targets which are recommended for follow up work.

Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:GPRE) announced that Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Jaffray Sixth Annual Clean Technology and Renewables Conference in New York City on January 12, 2011. Green Plains' presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET and is available via webcast. Interested investors should utilize the following link to access the live broadcast of the presentation or follow a link from the Company's website at www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. is North America's fourth largest ethanol producer, operating a total of eight ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Tennessee with annual expected operating capacity totaling approximately 657 million gallons.

