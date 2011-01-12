IMMR, ENZ, GLDD, AVOT, ALOT - CRWEFinance.com Stock Report! Jan 12th 2011

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) is a growth-oriented integrated life sciences and biotechnology company focused on harnessing biological process to develop research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics, and serves as a provider of test services, including esoteric tests, to the medical community. Since our founding in 1976, our strategic focus has been on the development of enabling technologies in the life sciences field. Enzo Life Sciences develops, produces and markets proprietary labeling and detection products for gene sequencing, genetic analysis and immunological research, among others. Its catalog of over 30,000 products serves the molecular biology, drug discovery and pathology research markets worldwide.

Enzo Biochem reported improved sequential results for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2010, the result of recent programs to reduce expenses, consolidate activities and expand operations.

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 increased to $25.7 million, from $25.2 million a year ago, or 2%, despite slightly lower revenues at Life Sciences resulting from a program to emphasize higher margined products, and advanced 3% sequentially. Enzo Clinical Labs benefited from an increase in market share and a new provider contract.

About Enzo Life Sciences:

Enzo Life Sciences is a leading manufacturer of high quality reagents, kits and products supplied to scientific researchers in academia, clinical research and drug discovery. With direct sales operations in US, Switzerland, Germany, UK, France and Benelux, Enzo Life Sciences also supports its 8000 products through a global network of dedicated distributors.

Enzo Life Sciences rapidly growing catalogue of over 8000 products, technologies and services is sold to scientists worldwide to “Enable Discovery in Life Sciences”. The catalogue of products covers a wide area of science and used in research of DNA, Proteins and Cells. Our areas of focus include:

a) DNA, RNA and Protein Quantization Systems

b) Genomics and Molecular Biology

c) Labels and Probes

d) Research Assay Kits

e) Compound Libraries

f) Biochemicals, enzymes, proteins, and immunological in the fields.

More about ENZ at: www.enzo.com

Immersion Corporation (Nasdaq:IMMR) announced that Chief Executive Officer Victor Viegas and Chief Financial Officer Shum Mukherjee will present to the investment community at the 13th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2011 at 11:20 am Eastern Time. The conference will be held at the New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. An audio webcast of the event will be made available on the "Events & Presentations" page of Immersion’s Investor Relations website. Founded in 1993, Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is the leading innovator in haptics technology; the company's touch feedback solutions deliver a more compelling sense of the digital world.

Immersion Corporation develops, manufactures, licenses, and supports a range of hardware and software technologies and products that enhance digital devices with touch interaction. The company operates in two segments, Touch and Medical.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Nasdaq:GLDD) announced it has acquired the assets of L.W. Matteson, Inc. (“Matteson”), a maintenance dredging, environmental dredging and levee construction company located in Burlington, IA, for $45 million. The acquisition will be funded with $37.5 million in cash and a seller note of $7.5 million. L.W. Matteson, Inc. has one of the largest fleets of specialized portable dredging and earthmoving equipment on the inland river system.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation engages in the business of marine construction, primarily dredging, and commercial and industrial demolition principally in the east, west, and Gulf Coasts of the United States.

Astro-Med Inc. (Nasdaq:ALOT) announced the award of a Supplemental Type Certificate (NYSE:STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (NYSEARCA:FAA) to retrofit its ToughWriter 4 Flight Deck Printer into Boeing 767-200, -300 and -300F Series aircraft. The required modifications and approval flights were completed by Delta Engineering, headquartered in New Castle, Delaware, which obtained the STC. The ToughWriter 4 flight deck printer includes both ARINC-429 and 10/100BaseT Ethernet ports to connect to Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting Systems (ACARS) and Electronic Flight Bags.

Astro-Med, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services various products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. It operates in three segments: Test & Measurement (T&M), QuickLabel Systems (QuickLabel), and Grass Technologies.

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (Pink Sheets:AVOT.PK), "the company", has announced that it is presently in final discussions to enter into a formal agreement to acquire an exclusive option on a molybdenum property in the Otter lake area in the province of Quebec, Canada. The property has been dormant since the 1960's when Hupon Mining and Exploration carried out surface work, stripping, trenching and a minor drill program of 445 feet contained in 11 drill holes. Some of the sample results from the trenching in 1962 showed 0.94% to 25% molybdenum averaging 5-10%. These values were obtained from assessment files in the Department of Mines in Quebec City.

This property is only one of several advanced stage properties the company has under consideration in the province of Quebec.

Rare-earth metals include terbium, which finds use in flat-panel TVs and high-efficiency fluorescent lamps, and neodymium, key to the permanent magnets in high-efficiency electric motors. Rare-earth metals are not indeed rare. The series of nonferrous metals is common in the environment. According to Design Chain Associates, most rare-earth metals are as common as copper, and even the rarest is more common than gold.

Part of the market pressure on rare-earth metals comes from new demands that green technologies has prompted. The market, including electric- and hybrid-vehicle motors and wind turbines, requires magnets.

To contact the company, Email at dealseekers10@gmail.com

On behalf of the board

SCOTT VAN BOEYEN

Scott Van Boeyen

President

