GRHU, ORFG, SOA, MED, BRO- Stock Reports! from Stock-PR.com

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GRHU)

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. (Pinksheets:GRHU) a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions and sustainable infrastructure products, today announced that it has been engaged to implement Southern California Edison's (SCE) Automated Demand Response (Auto-DR) program for two industrial customers. The customers include Apogee Containers, Inc. and MGE UPS, LLC.

GreenHouse estimates that the projects will generate $400,000 in revenue for GreenHouse, based upon approximately 1,300 kW or 1.3 MW of electricity demand reduction and infrastructure improvements from the engagements. GreenHouse is a qualified service provider of SCE's Auto-DR program, providing site assessment, feasibility studies, project development, engineering, and installation of enabling technologies including complete processing of all utility documents.

"Auto-DR is just one of the innovative services Greenhouse offers to help our clients implement cost effective solutions that produce positive results for all parties involved," remarked Russ Earnshaw, President of GreenHouse. "We are truly honored to be selected by Apogee and MGE UPS and we anticipate Auto-DR being the first of many services offered in support of their energy stewardship initiatives."

Orofino Gold Corp. (PINK OTC: ORFG) (”Orofino Gold” or the “Company”) has several Gold development properties in Colombia, a current hot spot of gold production in the world markets.

The company is please to announce that the Board Of Directors have appointed Mr. Ning Shi Long as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director.

Mr. Ary Fernando Pernett Marque has been appointed as the new President/CEO & Executive Director of Orofino Gold Corp. (see full resume on the company website at www.orofinogold.com)

Mr. Pernett will be responsible for all affairs of the Company in Colombia. Mr. Pernett has 30 years of experience working in the Colombian Mining sector and will over the near term choose his new development team to assist in the development of the company’s Senderos de Oro gold camp in the Sur de Bolivar Colombia.

The company and Mr. Pernett will continue to work with Contexto Legal of Medellin and Bogota, the company’s legal counsel as well as Discovery Consultants, (The Qualified 43-101 team) Canada, as they have in the past. The new team will now aggressively pursue other known Gold occurrences in the companies Senderos de Oro Gold Camp while the development team works to improve production at La Azul Mine.

The Board of Director’s have accepted resignation of John T. Martin, former Managing Director of the Company. His resignation is effective immediately. The Company wish him well and success in future endeavors.

Solutia Inc. (NYSE:SOA) announced it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2010 on Wednesday, January 26, 2011, after the market closes. The company will then hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 27, 2011, during which Solutia executives will elaborate upon the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2010 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call and slides will be available through the Investors section of www.solutia.com.

Solutia Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of various chemical and engineered materials used in the consumer and industrial applications. It operates in three segments: Saflex, CPFilms, and Technical Specialties.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) a leading provider of clinically proven portion-controlled weight-loss programs, announced Michael McDevitt, Chief Executive Officer, and Brendan Connors, Chief Financial Officer, will present the at 13th Annual ICR XChange Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2011 at 10:45 a.m. PT in Dana Point, CA. The Company will also participate in two breakout meeting sessions at the ICR XChange Conference at 11:35 a.m. PT and 2:05 p.m. PT. Medifast (NYSE:MED) is the leading easy-to-use, clinically proven, portion-controlled weight-loss program. For more information, log onto http://www.choosemedifast.com.

Medifast Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of weight management and disease management products, and other consumable health and diet products in the United States.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) and Comcover Insurance Group, Inc., of Dania, Florida, announced the consummation of the previously announced asset acquisition of Comcover Insurance Group, Inc. by Brown & Brown of Florida, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. Comcover specializes in products and services tailored to clients in the wholesale, distribution, manufacturing, lumber and building materials, transportation, and commercial property ownership and development industries, among other industries. Anthony Johnson and his staff will join Brown & Brown of Florida's existing Fort Lauderdale and Miami Lakes, Florida profit centers, under the leadership of Michael Keeby and Colin Lowe.

Brown & Brown, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs, and service organization in the United States.

Disclaimer: Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. Stock-PR.com publisher and its affiliates and contractors are not registered investment advisers or broker/dealers. Our disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, reading our newsletter or joining our email list. Release of Liability: Through use of this website viewing or using, you agree to hold Stock-PR.com report and Crown Equity Holdings Inc. CRWE, its operators, shareholders, employees and/or contractors harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damages (monetary or otherwise) that you may occur. (Read more at http://stock-pr.com/disclaimer ). Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) is a newswire as well as an IR and PR firm. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), in some cases, provides media advertising and public awareness for both public and private companies, as well as disseminating news. As such, in some cases, when Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) advertises for a particular client, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) charges an advertising fee which it must disclose under 17B. The fee may be in cash, in free trading stock or in restricted stock. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), if paid in stock, can and may sell those securities during the advertising period. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has received ten thousand dollars in cash and anticipates another ten thousand dollars in cash from the company for 60 days of advertisement services for Green House Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GRHU). In addition to the cash, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) also anticipates receiving 20,000 shares of 144 restricted stocks from a third party. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) has received 500,000 shares of 144 stock in Orofino Gold Corp. (PINK SHEETS: ORFG) valued at sixty five thousand dollars, and 500,000 shares of free trading shares valued at sixty five thousand dollars from a third party (QU CUI You) for 30 days advertising.

