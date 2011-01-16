DBD, LLY, WFC, AVOT, CRWE - Stock Updates! from CRWEfinance.com

___

Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will release fourth quarter financial results on Monday, Feb. 14, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Thomas W. Swidarski, president and chief executive officer, and Bradley C. Richardson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET that day. Additional information on Diebold's earnings, including supplementary financial analysis and an earnings overview presentation, will be available on Diebold's website at www.diebold.com beginning on Feb. 14, 2011. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on the company's website.

Diebold, Incorporated provides integrated self-service delivery and security systems and services primarily to the financial, commercial, government, and retail markets worldwide.

*****

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee voted to recommend non-approval of liprotamase, a non-porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (OTCPK:PERT), currently under FDA review for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (NYSEARCA:EPI). During the meeting, the committee had questions about the degree of efficacy of liprotamase and recommended that additional studies be conducted prior to considering approval of liprotamase for EPI.

Eli Lilly and Company develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers neuroscience products to treat schizophrenia, manic episodes, and bipolar maintenance.

*****

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (OTCPK:AVOT)

Exploration conducted by mining stakeholders, both public and private, has led to the discovery of several sizable ore deposits in Québec, many of which are considered world-class, namely the Horne, Gaspé Copper, Selbaie (former producers) and LaRonde mines for base metals, and the Doyon and Sigma-Lamaque mines for gold.

Québec also has tremendous mineral potential for other commodities, as illustrated by ore deposits at Mont Wright (iron) in Fermont, Lac Tio (iron and titanium) in Havre-Saint-Pierre, Niobec (niobium) in the Saguenay region, Stratmin (graphite) in Mont-Laurier, Jeffrey (chrysotile asbestos) in the Estrie region, and Raglan (nickel-copper) in Ungava. In 2004, large-scale projects such as Casa-Berardi to the west of Matagami and Foxtrot in the Monts Otish area generated substantial investments.

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. recently announced that it is presently in final discussions to enter into a formal agreement to acquire an exclusive option on a molybdenum property in the Otter lake area in the province of Quebec, Canada. The property has been dormant since the 1960's when Hupon Mining and Exploration carried out surface work, stripping, trenching and a minor drill program of 445 feet contained in 11 drill holes. Some of the sample results from the trenching in 1962 showed 0.94% to 25% molybdenum averaging 5-10%. These values were obtained from assessment files in the Department of Mines in Quebec City.

This property is only one of several advanced stage properties AVOT has under consideration in the province of Quebec.

*****

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)

With the growth of information on the world-wide-web and the amount of time people spend on it, which has in turn generated a new market for web-based advertising. Some of the wealthiest businesses in the world have made sure that they grab their share of the internet marketing pie, and for excellent reasons.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. announced recently that its subsidiary company, Crown Tele Services Inc. (http://www.crownteleservices.com) is still moving forward after dissolving its joint venture with Communication Expert Corporation and will gradually start rolling out its internet based voice and video service IP-PBX solutions next year.

The cornerstone of Crown Tele Services Inc. strategy is to meet the highest standards when it comes to delivering VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) communication solutions specifically designed to meet the market needs.

Commenting on the venture, Kenneth Bosket, president said, "We are still excited with this opportunity to expand our footprint in this valuable market. The demand for internet-based voice and video services is growing exponentially and our new subsidiary Crown Tele Services Inc. has launched its new website and intends to emerge as a service provider of choice."

To learn more about CRWE visit: http://www.crownequityholdings.com

*****

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced that Chris Moloney has been named senior vice president and head of marketing. Most recently, Moloney was chief marketing officer and senior vice president for the US Consumer division of Experian (EXPN:LN), the financial services firm headquartered in Dublin with a U.S. headquarters in Orange County, California. In his post with Experian, Moloney led all product marketing for the leading consumer credit information firm and one of the largest advertisers in the U.S.

Wells Fargo & Company, through its subsidiaries, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services principally in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking; Wholesale Banking; and Wealth, Brokerage, and Retirement.

___

********************************************************************

