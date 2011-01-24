MOH, DV, ARB, PPWE, CRWE - Stock Updates! from CRWEfinance.com

___

Proper Power & Energy, Inc. (OTC:PPWE)

The up and down, rise and fall in gasoline and diesel prices over the last few of years shows the changes in the cost of crude oil. Those changes are decided in the global crude oil market by the worldwide need for and supply of crude oil. Weak economic conditions in the U.S. and all over the world in 2008 and into 2009 led to a weaker demand which helped knock prices down. Now, with the worldwide economic recovery, demand is rising again and is helping to catapult prices higher.

In addition to economic advancement, crude and product prices relate to a plethora of other factors including weather events, geopolitical risks, inventories, exchange rates, and spare capacity.

Proper Power & Energy, Inc. announced this month that it has restructured its executive management team and entered into a strategic alliance.

Andrew J. Kacic will replace Joseph Abdo as President of PPWE. Mr. Kacic brings more than 32 years of progressive experience as a chief executive in oil and gas, investment banking, insurance services and public securities. Mr. Kacic was the founder and president of American Resources of Delaware, Inc. and its subsidiary Southern Gas Company, successfully taking assets from $220,000 to more than $40 million in less than 4 years. Mr. Abdo will remain the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Proper Power & Energy, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company. PPWE's operations are in Kentucky, which provides for low risk developmental drilling and production, and Utah, which PPWE controls over 11,000 acres for its exploratory prospect. Renowned geophysicist and consultant to PPWE, Robert Dunbar, believes the Utah prospect could hold up to one billion barrels of recoverable oil.

To learn more about PPWE visit: http://properpower.com

*****

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) announced that it will report its earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2010, after the market closes on Thursday, February 17, 2011. The Company’s management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day. A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, www.molinahealthcare.com.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides quality and cost-effective Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program.

*****

DeVry, Inc. (NYSE:DV) a global provider of education services, announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2011 second-quarter financial results on Jan. 25, 2011, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call will be led by Daniel Hamburger, president and chief executive officer, and Rick Gunst, chief financial officer.

DeVry’s purpose is to empower its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry is a global provider of educational services and the parent organization of DeVry University, Advanced Academics, Ross University, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Apollo College, Western Career College, Becker Professional Education, and DeVry Brasil.

*****

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)

With the World Wide Web, you can distribute various announcements to millions of users in a timely manner. Because there is virtually no time lag from the time it takes to publish information to making the information available to users, the Web is an ideal medium to publicize announcements. As more people discover the virtues of the Web and get connected to the Internet, the Web will become the medium of choice for many organizations and individuals to publicize various announcements.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. recently announced that its subsidiary company, Crown Tele Services Inc. (http://www.crownteleservices.com) is still moving forward after dissolving its joint venture with Communication Expert Corporation and will gradually start rolling out its internet based voice and video service IP-PBX solutions next year.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. utilizes the services of Malone & Bailey auditing services, as well as the law firm of McDowell Odom LLP.

CRWE is a consulting organization which provides and assists small business owners with the knowledge required in taking their company public, and has re-focused CRWE's primary vision with its aligned group of independent website divisions to providing media advertising services, as a worldwide online media advertising publisher, dedicated to the distribution of quality branding information, as well as search engine optimization for its clients.

To learn more about CRWE visit: http://www.crownequityholdings.com

*****

Arbitron Inc. (NYSE:ARB) announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2010 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2011, during pre-market hours. Following the release, Arbitron will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will also be available live on the Internet at the following site: www.arbitron.com.

Arbitron Inc. is a media and marketing research firm serving the media – radio, television, cable and out-of-home – as well as advertisers and advertising agencies. The company has developed the Portable People Meter (PPM) and PPM 360, new technologies for media and marketing research.

___

********************************************************************

Signup for FREE Daily Stock Alerts From CRWEFinance.com/signup

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!