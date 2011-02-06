LRAD, AVOT,CRWE, FSGI, XWES, - Stock Reports! from Stock-PR.com

Stock-PR Reporting

LRAD Corporation (Nasdaq:LRAD) reported fiscal Q1 2011 revenues of $2.2 million and back orders of $12.8 million as of December 31, 2010. "Although fiscal Q1 revenues were lower than expected, we're scheduled to deliver the $12.8 million in back orders plus additional LRADÂ® orders this quarter," remarked Tom Brown, president and chief executive officer of LRAD Corporation. "We anticipate that our trend of record fiscal year revenues will remain intact in 2011 while our quarterly revenues will remain uneven as we build diverse markets for our proprietary Long Range Acoustic DeviceÂ® systems." Revenues for fiscal Q1 2011 decreased 58% from $5.2 million recorded in fiscal Q1 2010. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the timing of LRAD shipments between the first and second quarters of fiscal 2011.



LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes sound reproduction technologies and products primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company develops and delivers directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances.



American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (OTCPK:AVOT)

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. recently announced that it has hired a French speaking geologist to search the archives of the Quebec Department of Mines for Rare Earths showings not on a current computer file. AVOT believes the rare earths industry is where it wants to maintain a very strong focus and is looking to expand its holdings. As neither the Federal nor Quebec Governments have carried out any air borne surveys in this area, AVOT will seek a contractor to do an air borne Mag-EM radiometric survey. This survey will cover its present holdings and the immediate surrounding area looking for future acquisitions. We are pleased to be working in the Province of Quebec as it is rated the number one jurisdiction in the world to carry out mineral exploration. The Quebec Government gives a rebate up to 45% for property expenditures.

China has been one of the main supplier to the US of the Earth's rare mineral supplies, with these rare minerals American manufacturers are able to make high-tech products such as cell phones, wind turbines, and guided missiles, but all that might come to a screeching halt now that China has stopped supplying the material, the New York Times has reported.

In the wake of China's decision America now must look for other sources, that will be more reliable for our future needs, and AVOT may just be the new source, here's why.

AVOT believes the rare earths industry is where it wants to maintain a very strong focus and is looking to expand its holdings. AVOT is currently looking for these Rare Earths Minerals in Canada, the US's Northern neighbor.

AVOT is seeking a contractor to do an air borne Mag-EM radiometric survey for its present holdings and the immediate surrounding area looking for future acquisitions. AVOT is pleased to be working in the Province of Quebec as it is rated the number one jurisdiction in the world to carry out mineral exploration. The Quebec Government gives a rebate up to 45% for property expenditures.

Presently AVOT is in the final stage of negotiations with Kondor Gold Pyt. in Australia.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCBB:CRWE) just recently announced that its subsidiary company, Crown Tele Services Inc. (http://www.crownteleservices.com ) is still moving forward after dissolving its joint venture with Communication Expert Corporation and will gradually start rolling out its internet based voice and video service IP-PBX solutions next year.

The cornerstone of Crown Tele Services Inc. strategy is to meet the highest standards when it comes to delivering VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) communication solutions specifically designed to meet the market needs.

Commenting on the venture, Kenneth Bosket, president said, “We are still excited with this opportunity to expand our footprint in this valuable market. The demand for internet-based voice and video services is growing exponentially and our new subsidiary Crown Tele Services Inc. has launched its new website and intends to emerge as a service provider of choice.”

According to ABI Research, the latest global business VoIP services forecasts show that the value of the overall market, which includes VoIP integrated access, SIP trunking, hosted IP-PBX/IP Centrex and managed IP-PBX services, is set to double over the next five years, to exceed $20 billion by 2015.





First Security Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:FSGI) reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $11.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the quarter ending December 31, 2010, and a net loss of $46.4 million, or $2.95 per diluted share for the year. For 2010, First Security recorded $33.6 million in provision for loan and lease losses and established a $24.6 million valuation allowance for deferred taxes.



First Security Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for FSGBank that provides banking and financial products and services to various communities in eastern and middle Tennessee and northern Georgia.



World Energy Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:XWES) announced Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio (Vectren) has successfully conducted its annual natural gas auction for its Standard Choice Offer (NYSEARCA:SCO) load on the World Energy ExchangeÂ®. The auction secured natural gas supplies for Vectren customers from April 1, 2011 through March 31, 2012 and established a retail price adjustment of $1.35 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf).



World Energy Solutions, Inc., an energy and environmental commodities brokerage company operates as an energy management services company that applies a combination of people, process, and technology to help listers manage energy as a strategic asset.

For more information about this company please visit:www.crownequityholdings.com

