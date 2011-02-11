FC, NHPR, BZH, ORFG, BEE - Evening Stock Market Updates! from CRWEFinance.com

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has been named to the 2011 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies list for the second year in a row by TrainingIndustry.com. This recognition is given to providers because they have demonstrated experience and excellence in providing leadership training services to clients. “We are so pleased to be recognized again by TrainingIndustry.com for the significant impact that Franklin Covey continues to make in the leadership development arena,” said Bob Whitman, CEO, Franklin Covey Co.



Franklin Covey Co. provides execution, leadership, and personal-effectiveness training services worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

National Health Partners, Inc. (OTC:NHPR)

National Health Partners, Inc. is a national healthcare savings organization that provides discount healthcare membership programs to uninsured and underinsured people through a national healthcare savings network called “CARExpress.” CARExpress is one of the largest networks of hospitals, doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare providers in the country and is comprised of over 1,000,000 medical professionals that belong to such PPOs as CareMark and Aetna. NHPR’s primary target customer group is the 47 million Americans who have no health insurance of any kind. NHPR’s secondary target customer group includes the millions of Americans who lack complete health insurance coverage. NHPR is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

BENEFITS

National Health Partners' CARExpress membership programs provides a variety of benefits to NHPR’s members, businesses and association, and healthcare providers and provider networks.

Benefits to Members - NHPR ’s CARExpress membership programs are attractive to NHPR ’s members because NHPR ’s programs provide them with access to a variety of healthcare products and services at discounted prices. Membership in NHPR ’s CARExpress membership programs is unrestricted and provides benefits to individuals who, because of their medical history, age, occupation or financial condition, are unable to obtain health insurance. NHPR ’s CARExpress membership programs cover each person in the member’s immediate family and can be used as often as they wish. In addition, unlike many insurance or managed care programs, members have no paperwork or claims to prepare and no waiting periods.

To learn more about NHPR visit: http://www.nationalhealthpartners.com

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2010. For the first fiscal quarter, net new home orders decreased 23.9%, the number of homes closed decreased 43.6% and homebuilding revenues from continuing operations decreased 47.3% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2010. The reduction in net new home orders from continuing operations was driven by a 19.3% decrease in gross new orders and an increase in the cancellation rate to 31.2%, compared to 27.0% a year ago. The decreases in home closings, revenue and net new orders were partially related to the impact of the First time Homebuyer Tax Credit which expired in June 2010 but contributed to increased closings, revenue and new orders in the first quarter of the prior year. Our homebuilding gross profit margin excluding impairments and abandonments decreased to 10.7% in the quarter, compared to 12.5% in the prior year and 10.9% in the prior quarter. This reduction in gross margins was primarily attributable to the impact of reduced revenues on our fixed indirect construction costs and our interest expense. Excluding interest included in cost of sales, our homebuilding gross margin was 17.0% in the first quarter, compared to 18.0% in the prior year and 16.2% in the prior quarter.



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family homes in the United States. It offers homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented buyers. The company also provides title insurance services to its homebuyers.

Orofino Gold Corp. (ORFG.PK)

Orofino Gold Corp. has several Gold development properties in Colombia, a current hot spot of gold production in the world markets

Orofino Gold Corp. is a US (Nevada) company established for the purpose of creating a significant exploration and mining group operating in Colombia.

The major criteria for selection of properties will include:

Significant historical production

Favorable geology for hosting major ore bodies

Significant property area for large target exploration

Recent results available

Favorable infrastructure and access to allow mine development

Receptive local government and populace.

In addition Orofino has acquired a database comprised of exploration and mining results from previous operators who left when the global mining sector experienced a major downturn in the 1997-2000 time frame.

All properties meet the criteria outlined above.

The second part of ORFG's strategy to become a recognized player in the Colombia mining sector was the acquisition of an interest in an operating mine. ORFG has acquired a 55% interest in the La Azul/La Estrella property with the rights to acquire up to 80%.

ORFG's Mission

To become a 100,000 ounce gold producer from first mine and to replicate this on each of the current optioned properties.

The vision of Orofino Gold Corp.:

To become a good Joint Venture Partner

To become a premier Mid Tier precious metals mining operation in Colombia

To fast track first mine to commercial production.

Intrinsic, and essential, to this vision is ORFG's moral, ethical and social commitment to develop the communities related to the projects.

Gold has been widely used throughout the world as a vehicle for monetary exchange, either by issuance and recognition of gold coins or other bare metal quantities, or through gold-convertible paper instruments by establishing gold standards in which the total value of issued money is represented in a store of gold reserves.

Because of the softness of pure (24k) gold, it is usually alloyed with base metals for use in jewelry, altering its hardness and ductility, melting point, color and other properties. Alloys with lower caratage, typically 22k, 18k, 14k or 10k, contain higher percentages of copper, or other base metals or silver or palladium in the alloy.

To learn about ORFG visit: http://www.orofinogold.com

Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BEE) announced that the company has closed a definitive agreement to recapitalize the joint venture that owns the Hotel del Coronado. Under the terms of the transaction, a new joint venture has been established between the Company, Blackstone Real Estate Advisors (Blackstone) and KSL Resorts to invest cash in the asset and to convert a portion of the existing debt into equity. The recapitalization transaction values the hotel at approximately $590 million. As part of the recapitalization, Deutsche Bank originated $425 million in debt financing. Blackstone will become the general partner of the new joint venture with a 60 percent ownership interest. Strategic Hotels, which will continue as asset manager of the hotel, and KSL Resorts, the hotel operator, are limited partners with approximately 34.3 percent and 5.7 percent ownership stakes, respectively.



Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) which owns and provides value-enhancing asset management of high-end hotels and resorts in the United States, Mexico and Europe.

