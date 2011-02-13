MMS, COV, EVCA, RYN, PPWE - Stock Review by CRWEFinance.com

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2010. Record revenue for the quarter was $214.1 million and grew 5.3% compared to the same period last year. This was in-line with management expectations and consistent with seasonal revenue trends. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 13.8% to $0.99 for the first quarter compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.87 for the same period in the prior year.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides operations program management and consulting services to state and local government agencies, federal agencies, and commercial customers primarily in the United States.

Covidien plc (NYSE:COV) announced that Mallinckrodt Inc., a Covidien company, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for its Fentanyl Transdermal System (NYSE:FTS) patch. Covidien is the largest supplier of controlled pain medications in the United States based on number of prescriptions.

Covidien is a leading global healthcare products company that creates innovative medical solutions for better patient outcomes and delivers value through clinical leadership and excellence.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced that Lee Thomas, chairman and CEO will present at the Credit Suisse 2011 Global Paper & Packaging Conference in New York on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011 at 9:45 a.m. EST. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at Rayonier’s website by clicking on rayonier.com and following the directions. Listeners should go to the link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on Rayonier’s website within 24 hours after the webcast.

Rayonier is a leading international forest products company with three core businesses: Timber, Real Estate and Performance Fibers.

Proper Power & Energy, Inc. (OTCBB:PPWE) disclosed that its wholly owned subsidiary, American Resources, Inc., has begun production on its 87.5 acres in Western Kentucky. American Resources, Inc. has completed the re-work on all 4 wells, with those wells online and pumping. Oil is the heartbeat of the world’s economy and the world consumption of oil, spurred on by countries such as India and China, is set to increase tremendously. Since the horse and carriage became obsolete because of the car, the main mean of transportation, oil has become vitally important to the world economy.

Its importance has catapulted to the point that in a world suddenly without oil, all the minor and major delivery systems that allow economic undertakings on a larger than local basis wouldn’t work and the world economy would collapse. Proper Power & Energy is an independent exploration and production company. Proper Power & Energy’s operations are in Kentucky, which provides for low risk developmental drilling and production, and Utah, which Proper Power & Energy controls over 11,000 acres for its exploratory prospect. Renowned geophysicist and consultant to Proper Power & Energy, Robert Dunbar, believes the Utah prospect could hold up to one billion barrels of recoverable oil.

It is a generally known fact that the United States has been importing oil since the 1970’s because oil production at home cannot meet the sky-rocketing demands of our consumption. According to the 2009 yearly average, the U.S. Crude Oil is devouring around 21 million barrels a day and U.S. production is approximately around 5 million. Why are things increasing so rapidly? Why are resources running out at such a high acceleration? There is no easy answer but all of it is very much related to one single idea: a great number of growth.

