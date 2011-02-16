WTW, KBR, URS, AVOT, GRHU - Stock Updates! from CRWEfinance.com

___

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2010 before the NYSE opens on Thursday, February 17, 2011. The Company has also scheduled a conference call on February 17th at 8:00 a.m. ET. During the conference call, David Kirchhoff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ann Sardini, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2010 results and answer questions from the investment community. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet on the Company's corporate website, weightwatchersinternational.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. It offers various services and products that are built upon weight management plans comprising nutritional, exercise, and behavioral tools and approaches.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) announced that it has been awarded a contract by The Ministry of Mines, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to provide a Conceptual Study and associated Project Management Services for the development of a low complexity, modular 20,000 barrel per day (BPD) refinery at Mbini in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. The aim of the refinery is to meet the local fuel demand of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and marks the first step away from the country’s dependency on imported fuel to meet local demand.

KBR, Inc. operates as an engineering, construction, and services company supporting the energy, hydrocarbon, government services, minerals, civil infrastructure, power, and industrial sectors worldwide.

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (OTCPK:AVOT)

Molybdenum is a metallic, silvery-white element which is very stable chemically but it will react with acids. The physical characteristic that makes molybdenum unique is that it has a very high melting point, 4,730 degrees Fahrenheit. This is 2,000 degrees higher than the melting point of steel. It is 1,000 degrees higher than the melting temperature of most rocks.

Molybdenum is also used in steel alloys for its high corrosion resistance and weldability. Molybdenum contributes further corrosion resistance to "chrome-moly" type-300 stainless steels (high-chromium steels that are corrosion-resistant already due to their chromium content) and especially so in the so-called superaustenitic stainless steels (such as alloy AL-6XN). Molybdenum acts by increasing lattice strain, thus increasing the energy required to dissolve out iron atoms from the surface.

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. recently announced that Wayne Lockhart, BSc. Geology, has joined the company as special geological advisor to AVOT for advancing the company's exploration programs on its newly acquired rare earth property in Quebec. AVOT is looking forward to this new relationship with Mr. Lockhart as he will be able to provide the guidance, expertise and leadership that will be needed moving forward, as he has had many years experience working in the province of Quebec.

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. (GRHU.OB)

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. and ten tequila distilleries, members of the largest and most profitable export industry in Mexico, recently announced that they are becoming more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable as mandated by recently enacted regulations. The distilleries have entered into agreements with GreenHouse Soluciones, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern California-based Greenhouse , a leading provider of energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure. The agreements are expected to generate over $8 million in revenues for GreenHouse in 2011.

About GreenHouse Holdings, Inc.

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. is a San Diego, California based integrator of some of the world's most innovative environmental, public safety, infrastructure technologies. GreenHouse provides systems that are financially sound and sustainable to residential, commercial, and industrial and government markets around the globe. GreenHouse provides energy-efficiency products, energy management systems, eco-friendly infrastructure, scalable waste-to-fuel bio-fuel and closed loop systems, as well as other proprietary technologies and products that are utilized to provide a greener and safer future for millions of people. Other flagship products and solutions include the Green Village, R.A.P.S., and One Link.

To learn more about GRHU visit: http://www.greenhouseintl.com

URS Corporation (NYSE:URS) announced that it has been awarded a contract by AREVA Enrichment Services LLC (NYSE:AES) to provide procurement, construction and management services for the Eagle Rock Enrichment Facility (EREF). EREF is a planned nuclear fuel enrichment facility that will be located in Idaho and will supply low-enriched uranium for use in commercial nuclear power plants in the U.S. This important project has received a $2 billion conditional commitment for a loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy.

URS Corporation provides engineering, construction, and technical services to the power, infrastructure, federal, and industrial and commercial market sectors in the United States and internationally.

