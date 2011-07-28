(TBI, BTU, NHPR, KEX, CLNO, AMD) Noticeable Stock by CRWEFinance.com









TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) is a leading provider of blue-collar staffing. In 2010, TrueBlue connected approximately 300,000 people to work through the following brands: Labor Ready, Spartan Staffing, CLP Resources, PlaneTechs, and Centerline, and served approximately 175,000 businesses in the services, retail, wholesale, manufacturing, transportation, aviation, and construction industries. TrueBlue, Inc. is headquartered in Tacoma, Wash.

TrueBlue, Inc. yesterday reported revenue for the second quarter of 2011 of $320 million, an increase of 12 percent, compared to revenue of $285 million for the second quarter of 2010. Net income for the quarter was $8.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2010.

Operating income grew 30 percent this quarter on continued demand for our services across most of the industry groups we serve, said TrueBlue CEO Steve Cooper. "We are pleased with our solid performance and expect revenue growth to accelerate in the third quarter.

From the beginning of the second quarter through July 27, 2011, TrueBlue purchased 1.16 million shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $16 million resulting in approximately $5 million remaining under its existing share purchase program. On July 25, 2011, TrueBlue's Board of Directors approved a new program to purchase an additional $75 million of its outstanding common stock.

For the third quarter of 2011, TrueBlue estimates revenue in the range of $360 million to $370 million and net income per diluted share for the quarter of $0.27 to $0.32.

For more information about TrueBlue, please visit: www.trueblueinc.com.

***************



Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 25, 2011, to holders of record on Aug. 4, 2011.

Peabody Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and production of coal. The company mines and sells thermal coal to electric utilities and metallurgical coal to industrial customers.

*******************

National Health Partners, Inc. (OTC:NHPR)

National Health Partners, Inc. is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania. National Health Partners, Inc. currently offers five standard CARExpress membership programs that provide benefits that range from prescription drug and vision care to comprehensive physician, hospital, vision, dental and other care.

National Health Partners, Inc. is a national healthcare savings organization that provides discount healthcare membership programs to uninsured and underinsured people through a national healthcare savings network called "CARExpress." CARExpress is one of the largest networks of hospitals, doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare providers in the country and is comprised of over 1,000,000 medical professionals that belong to such PPOs as CareMark and Aetna. The company's primary target customer group is the 47 million Americans who have no health insurance of any kind. The company's secondary target customer group includes the millions of Americans who lack complete health insurance coverage.

Aging population is an inescapable fact regarding healthcare spendings: the U.S. population is aging. While the number of older Americans is increasing, the number of children and younger people is remaining stable and even decreasing for some age groups.

As the American population ages, there is a subsequent rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases like asthma, heart disease, and cancer, and a resultant need for more resources to fight these diseases. This leads to elevated utilization of prescription drugs and other medical services, and an overall rise in healthcare spending.

National Health Partners, Inc. (OTC:NHPR), a leading provider of unique discount healthcare membership programs, announced that it has entered into agreement with a major Hispanic marketing group for the sale of its CARExpress programs. The company also sees growth in new sales of memberships of more than 300% thru the remainder of the year.

Under the new agreement, this national Hispanic marketing group will be promoting the company's CARExpress discount healthcare membership program to Hispanic communities located across the United States, with particular focus on cities and regions containing a large number of Hispanics. With the previously announced plans to increase monthly sales by 75% with its newest and most successful marketing partner, the company now expects sales of new members to grow more than 300% thru the remainder of the year.

For more information about National Health Partners, Inc. please visit their website: www.nationalhealthpartners.com.

*******************

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the second quarter ended June 30, 2011 of $41.7 million, or $.77 per share, compared with $29.3 million, or $.54 per share, for the 2010 second quarter. The 2011 second quarter results included an estimated $.07 per share negative impact from high water and flooding issues throughout the Mississippi River System. Consolidated revenues for the 2011 second quarter were $437.3 million compared with $273.7 million reported for the 2010 second quarter.

Kirby Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation and diesel engine services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

*******************

Cleantech Transit Inc (OTCPK:CLNO)

Cleantech Transit Inc. was founded to capitalize on technology advances and manufacturing opportunities in the growing clean energy public transportation sector. Cleantech Transit Inc has expanded its focus to invest directly in specific green projects that could maximize shareholder value. Recognizing the many economic and operational advances of converting wood waste into renewable sources of energy, Cleantech Transit Inc. has selected to invest in Phoenix Energy (www.phoenixenergy.net).

The technology used by Phoenix Energy to turn your waste from industry agriculture and forestry into power has many environmental benefits. Phoenix Energy is deeply committed to their customers both in reducing their costs of operation and in helping them be good corporate citizens, having a positive impact on the environment. By installing wood waste gasification systems customers help to:

o Reduce greenhouse gas emissions

o Reduce the amount of toxic pollutants in the atmosphere

o Save landfill space from taking up more of our landscape and Reduce groundwater contaminants

o Improve energy security and reduce dependence on foreign sources of energy

Cleantech Transit, Inc. (OTCPK:CLNO) is pleased to announce it has met its funding requirement to secure the Company's ability to earn in 25% of the 500KW Merced Project.

The Company is in the final stages of closing its initial interest in the Merced Project and is currently working on completing the necessary documentation and expects closing the transaction soon. As previously announced Cleantech has the option to earn up to 40% of the Merced Project and the Company plans to continue to work towards increasing its interest in the Merced Project as they move ahead.

Biomass is a renewable energy and its usage has several environmental benefits. Growing biomass, (e.g. energy crops like switchgrass), has important land, habitat, and soil conservation benefits. Producing energy from residues in forests, mills and landfills avoids the release of methane into the atmosphere from decomposition of unused wood and agricultural wastes. Depending upon how much fossil energy is used to grow and process biomass feedstock, the result is a substantial reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions. Most importantly, biomass is the only renewable energy that can be directly substituted for petroleum based transportation fuels, which account for one-third of US CO2 emissions - one of the principal greenhouse gases.

For more information about CLNO, visit www.cleantechtransitinc.com

*******************

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) announced that Rick Bergman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Products Group, will present at the Pacific Crest Global Technology Leadership Forum at 11:00 a.m. MDT on Monday, August 8, 2011 in Vail, Colorado.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company in the United States, Japan, China, and Europe.



********************************************************************

Signup for FREE Daily Stock Alerts From http://www.CRWEFinance.com/signup

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!