(SCL, POM, CRWE, MJS.V, CVD) Featured Stock by CRWEFinance.com

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) reported higher second quarter and year-to-date results for the period ended June 30, 2011. Net income rose 22 percent to $20.9 million compared to $17.0 million a year ago. Earnings per share also rose 22 percent to $1.87 per share. Net income, excluding deferred compensation plan expense, was $20.7 million compared to $19.2 million a year ago, up eight percent. Net sales rose 30 percent primarily due to higher selling prices. Gross profit rose 10 percent despite commodity raw material inflation. Total sales volume grew by less than one percent as six percent higher polymer volumes were offset by a one percent decrease in surfactant volumes.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals to manufacturers in various industries worldwide.

*****************

Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) Board of Directors declared a dividend on common stock of 27 cents per share payable September 30, 2011, to shareholders of record on September 12, 2011.

Pepco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company also distributes and supplies natural gas. It distributes electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers in the mid-Atlantic region and delivers natural gas to approximately 123,000 customers in Delaware.

*****************

Crown Equity Holdings Inc., (OTCPK:CRWE)

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. offers internet media-driven advertising services, which covers and connects a range of marketing specialties, as well as search engine optimization for clients interested in online media awareness. Crown Equity Holdings Inc., together with its digital network, currently provides electronic media services specializing in online publishing, which brings together targeted audiences and advertisers.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc offers direct e-mail campaign marketing that includes cutting-edge, creative concept development, database management, and fulfillment.

Online marketing is way cheaper than its conventional counterpart when you compare it as a ratio of money spent while marketing to the number of potential customers reached. A very small part of the total capital is required to reach an even wider market through e Marketing. Online shopping of products and services can be performed at the customers' own convenience and is not time bound. Tedious and exhausting market surveys and research as required in conventional market system are not essential in internet marketing and the customer can research and purchase his product out of a huge range of products while sitting in his living room. The products thus purchased can be delivered at their doorstep in the specified time.

Crown Equity's selection of CoreLink reflects recent diversification beyond CRWE's original charter as a provider of services and knowledge to small business owners taking their own companies public. In addition to these services, CRWE has transitioned into a multifaceted media organization that publishes clients' news online; sells advertising adjacent with its digital network targeted at a high-income audience; designs, hosts and maintains websites; produces marketing videos from concept to final product; crafts press releases and articles for maximum SEO; develops email campaigns; and forges branding campaigns to bolster client company images.

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. announced that it has extended its CRWENEWSWIRE global platform web presence and is now publishing online news and information to the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, using their specific country code domain and native language.

For more information, visit http://www.crownequityholdings.com

*****************

Majestic Gold Corp. (MJS.V)

Majestic Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in China. The company focuses on its gold project located in the prolific gold region of Song Jiagou in eastern Shandong Province. Majestic Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Industrial uses of gold include making thread for embroidery, special reflective layers on expensive CDs, and insulation for automobiles. In photography, gold toners are used to alter the color of prints. Gold is used to make a protective coating on many artificial satellites because it is a good reflector of electromagnetic radiation. It is also used to make thermal protective faceplates for astronauts.

Majestic Gold Corp. (MJS.V) has arranged a $10,000,000 loan to advance its Song Jiagou project in China. Nine million dollars ($9,000,000) from the proceeds from the loan will be used by the Company to in connection with its Song Jiagou project and the balance of one million dollars ($1,000,000) for general working capital purposes.

The loan will have a one year term and loan principal will be convertible at the option of the lender in whole or in part into common shares ("Shares") of the Company until twelve months from the date of the loan advance at the price of $0.205 per Share. The loan will bear interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum, payable on maturity, and accrued and unpaid interest will be convertible at the option of the lender in whole or in part into shares of the Company until twelve months from the date of the loan advance at Market Price at the time of conversion.

The lender is at arm's length from the Company and will not become an insider as a result of any conversion of principal and interest. All shares issued on any conversion of loan principal or interest will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of advance of loan proceeds. The loan is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As additional consideration for the loan, the Company has agreed to forward at least $9 million to Majestic Yantai Gold Ltd., a British Virgin Islands company owned 94% by the Company to be used to further advance its Song Jiagou project. The Borrower has also agreed to a 90 day period for reciprocal due diligence reviews and discussions for the possible further involvement of the Lender in the Song Jiagou project.

In the event that no further agreement is reached between the Lender and the Company during the 90 day period, then the loan and a minimum of seven (7) months interest will automatically convert to shares in the Company at a price of $0.205 per share and the interest at Market Price respectively. In addition the Company is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 shares to be issued at the price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $3,000,000.

For more information about company: http://www.majesticgold.net/homeabout.html

*****************

Covance Inc (NYSE:CVD) reported GAAP earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2011 of $0.61 per diluted share. Included in second quarter results is $0.05 per diluted share in costs from the previously-announced restructuring actions. Excluding these costs, earnings per diluted share were $0.66 in the quarter.

Covance Inc., a drug development services company, provides early-stage and late-stage product development services primarily to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries worldwide.

********************************************************************

Signup for FREE Daily Stock Alerts From http://www.CRWEFinance.com/signup

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!