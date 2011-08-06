(CRWE, WLP, MJS.V, ZZ, MKL) Featured Stock by CRWEFinance.com





Crown Equity Holdings Inc., (OTCPK:CRWE)

Crown Equity's selection of CoreLink reflects recent diversification beyond CRWE's original charter as a provider of services and knowledge to small business owners taking their own companies public. In addition to these services, CRWE has transitioned into a multifaceted media organization that publishes clients' news online; sells advertising adjacent with its digital network targeted at a high-income audience; designs, hosts and maintains websites; produces marketing videos from concept to final product; crafts press releases and articles for maximum SEO; develops email campaigns; and forges branding campaigns to bolster client company images.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. offers internet media-driven advertising services, which covers and connects a range of marketing specialties, as well as search engine optimization for clients interested in online media awareness. Crown Equity Holdings Inc., together with its digital network, currently provides electronic media services specializing in online publishing, which brings together targeted audiences and advertisers.

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. announced that it has extended its CRWENEWSWIRE global platform web presence and is now publishing online news and information to the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, using their specific country code domain and native language.

WellPoint Inc. (NYSE:WLP) announced that second quarter 2011 net income was $701.6 million, or $1.89 per share, including net investment gains of $21.5 million after-tax, or $0.06 per share. Net income in the second quarter of 2010 was $722.4 million, or $1.71 per share, including net investment gains of $19.6 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share.

WellPoint, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It offers various network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and senior markets.

Majestic Gold Corp. (MJS.V)

Majestic Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in China. The company focuses on its gold project located in the prolific gold region of Song Jiagou in eastern Shandong Province. Majestic Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold-plated contacts are used in everything from washing to computers to telecommunications. The ordinary touch-tone telephone contains thirty-three gold contact points. Gold-plated connectors are an integral part of plugs and sockets for cable terminations, integrated circuit sockets, computer backplates and printed circuit boards. The more sophisticated the equipment and the greater the degree of reliability required, the more gold plating is used in connectors.

Majestic Gold Corp. (MJS.V) has arranged a $10,000,000 loan to advance its Song Jiagou project in China. Nine million dollars ($9,000,000) from the proceeds from the loan will be used by the Company to in connection with its Song Jiagou project and the balance of one million dollars ($1,000,000) for general working capital purposes.

The loan will have a one year term and loan principal will be convertible at the option of the lender in whole or in part into common shares ("Shares") of the Company until twelve months from the date of the loan advance at the price of $0.205 per Share. The loan will bear interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum, payable on maturity, and accrued and unpaid interest will be convertible at the option of the lender in whole or in part into shares of the Company until twelve months from the date of the loan advance at Market Price at the time of conversion.

The lender is at arm's length from the Company and will not become an insider as a result of any conversion of principal and interest. All shares issued on any conversion of loan principal or interest will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of advance of loan proceeds. The loan is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As additional consideration for the loan, the Company has agreed to forward at least $9 million to Majestic Yantai Gold Ltd., a British Virgin Islands company owned 94% by the Company to be used to further advance its Song Jiagou project. The Borrower has also agreed to a 90 day period for reciprocal due diligence reviews and discussions for the possible further involvement of the Lender in the Song Jiagou project.

In the event that no further agreement is reached between the Lender and the Company during the 90 day period, then the loan and a minimum of seven (7) months interest will automatically convert to shares in the Company at a price of $0.205 per share and the interest at Market Price respectively. In addition the Company is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 shares to be issued at the price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $3,000,000.

For more information about company: http://www.majesticgold.net/homeabout.html

Sealy Corporation (NYSE:ZZ) announced results for its fiscal second quarter 2011. Net sales were $321.3 million, an increase of 10.6% compared to the same prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by $3.5 million to $125.1 million from the prior year quarter. Income from operations decreased by $4.7 million to $22.4 million. Included in this result are $12.7 million of incremental costs associated with the launch of the Next Generation Posturepedic line, including price discounting for the old line, manufacturing start up, launch related costs and national advertising expenses. Net income from continuing operations was $0.8 million or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The corresponding share counts for 2011 and 2010 second quarter EPS were 107.9 million and 287.7 million, respectively. For further information on the calculation of diluted shares, please see the attached Reconciliation of Fully Diluted Sharecount schedule.

Sealy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets various bedding products. Its products include mattresses and mattress foundations. The company markets its products under the brand name of Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, Stearns & Foster, and Bassett.

Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2011 beginning at 10:30 am (Eastern Daylight Savings Time) to discuss quarterly results and business developments.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products and programs. It operates in three segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted, and London markets.



