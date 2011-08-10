(NHPR, THTI, CRWE, CBLI, KITD) Stock Updates by CRWEFinance.com

National Health Partners, Inc. is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania. National Health Partners, Inc. currently offers five standard CARExpress membership programs that provide benefits that range from prescription drug and vision care to comprehensive physician, hospital, vision, dental and other care. National Health Partners, Inc. is a national healthcare savings organization that provides discount healthcare membership programs to uninsured and underinsured people through a national healthcare savings network called "CARExpress." CARExpress is one of the largest networks of hospitals, doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare providers in the country and is comprised of over 1,000,000 medical professionals that belong to such PPOs as CareMark and Aetna. National Health Partners, Inc's primary target customer group is the 47 million Americans who have no health insurance of any kind. The company's secondary target customer group includes the millions of Americans who lack complete health insurance coverage.

