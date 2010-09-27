PDO, CRWE, WAC, WSO - Stock Alerts! from CRWEfinance.com - Pyramid Oil, Crown Equity Holdings, Walter Investment Management, Watsco

___

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE)

CRWE announces that it has launched its crwenewswire.fr website to provide news in France's native language. CRWE had previously launched its Germanwebsite crwenewswire.de and is launching CRWE's Canadian website crwenewswire.ca shortly.

"The new website is one step in many towards CRWE's goal of expanding its footprint internationally, " commented Kenneth Bosket, President and CEO of CRWE "Our goal for 2010 is to have all CRWE's clients' press releases, articles and news content published in every major financial country's native language, as well as within cities of every state of our country," stated Mr. Bosket.

CRWE is a consulting organization which provides and assists small business owners with the knowledge required in taking their company public, and has re-focused CRWE's primary vision with its aligned group of independent website divisions to providing media advertising services, as a worldwide online media advertising publisher, dedicated to the distribution of quality branding information, as well as search engine optimization for its clients.

To learn more about CRWE visit: http://www.crownequityholdings.com

*********************

Pyramid Oil Company (AMEX:PDO)

PDO announced financial results for its second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2010.

Second quarter revenue increased 53% to $1.2 million from $802,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The increase resulted both from higher average crude oil prices and increased production. Average crude prices increased $18.94 per barrel of oil equivalent (NYSE:BOE) to $74.03 from $55.09 per average BOE in the second quarter a year ago. The increased crude production, which was up by approximately 2,000 barrels versus the second quarter last year, resulted from a new well on PDO's Anderson property, and from higher production volumes on Pyramid's Mountain View property.

PDO engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. PDO operates 27 oil and gas leases located in the Kern and Santa Barbara counties in the State of California. PDO sells oil and gas primarily to crude oil purchasers, refineries, or pipeline companies. PDO was founded in 1909 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

To learn more about PDO visit: http://www.pyramidoil.com

*********************

Walter Investment Management Corp. (Amex:WAC)

WAC recently announced it has completed the purchase of a pool of residential first lien mortgage loans utilizing $6.3 million of proceeds from its equity offering. This transaction completes the purchase of $20 million of loans previously disclosed as being under letters of intent. The pool generally consists of performing, fixed and adjustable rate mortgages located within the Company's existing southern United States geographic footprint. The Company indicated that it anticipates this asset purchase will provide an unlevered return to shareholders in excess of its minimum return hurdles.

WAC, a real estate investment trust (REIT), operates as a mortgage portfolio owner and mortgage servicer, specializing in sub prime, non-conforming, and other credit challenged residential loans primarily in the southeastern United States. WAC also operates mortgage advisory and insurance ancillary businesses. WAC has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, WAC would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. WAC was founded in 1958 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

To learn more about WAC visit: http://www.walterinvestment.com

*********************

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WSO announced that the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has approved WSO’s prospectus for admission of its Common stock to listing and trading on the Professional Segment of NYSE Euronext in Paris (“Euronext”), and has granted visa number 10-335, dated September 24, 2010, on the prospectus. This prospectus has been prepared by WSO and its signatories accept the responsibility for its contents. The attention of investors is drawn to the risk factors described in the prospectus. On September 23, 2010, Euronext approved WSO’s application for listing and trading of its Common stock on Euronext.

WSO, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies in the United States. WSO offers equipments, including residential central air conditioners; light commercial air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other equipments. WSO also provides parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts. In addition, WSO sells supplies, which include thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. As of December 31, 2008, WSO operated 417 locations in 34 states serving approximately 40,000 contractors and dealers who service the replacement and new construction markets. WSO was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

To learn more about WSO visit: http://www.watsco.com

___

********************************************************************

Signup for FREE Daily Stock Alerts From CRWEFinance.com/signup

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!