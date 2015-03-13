Buy WTI Mid-April

1) US oil production declines from May

-Latest EIA data expect only 1K bbl/day production growth from US shale in Apr MOM

-2 of the 3 largest shale oil basin will see production drop in April MOM

-Going by the trend US oil production will top in April and begin to come off from May

-This happened due to lower rig count + steep shale decline curve + lower well completions

2) US oil inventory builds should slow in April

-Q1 is US refinery maintenance season as they prepare for upcoming driving season

-US refineries are the largest consumers of US crude and we are stuck now in the lowest demand seasonal period

-Once refiners are back on US inventory builds should slow down. This year Feb was peak maintenance

-US refiner margins are elevated now. Once they come online, they should run overtime

5y US refinery utilisation seasonality:

Planned US refinery maintenance for 2015:

US Gulf Coast Crack Spread:

3) Oil demand is price elastic. US driving season (starts May) to see steeper inventory draws.

-Historically US oil inventory starts to fall from May as US driving season starts

-With gasoline prices down about 50%, there will be more driving which will lead to steeper drawdown from May

US total oil inventory:

I haven't put all my points above. But I believe oil fundamental will look much better starting May. Lower US production + Higher driving demand = higher prices.

Oil has sagged last couple of weeks on elevated inventory builds which will start to change from April.

I believe buying WTI around mid April will be a good trade. I expect WTI to hit about $65 ($47 now) on the first leg of rally. $60-65 is the level where shale drillers have said they will complete drilled wells.

Another interesting trade would be buy WTI/sell Brent spread around the same time. Brent is trading $10 premium to WTI, as US fundamentals change this will be too rich.