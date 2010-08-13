Mr. President and All Members of Congress: If You Want to Win Enact a Job Stimulus Now!







At the height of the Great Depression, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt asserted in his inaugural address, “Our greatest task it to put people to work .” Today we face that same challenge, as long term unemployment is threatening to become a permanent condition and more and more people, especially the young, are unable to find work. It’s (almost) impossible to revive and get back to economic growth without resuscitating “job” accessibility, with jobs not only for those already unemployed, but also for the approximately 100,000 new job seekers entering the market each month. We need to undertake a major innovative, all-out entrepreneurial initiative to stimulate and guarantee a dramatic quantum jump in job creation and thereby create a brighter, healthier economic future for all Americans.



Over the last couple of decades, except for intermittent anxiety over 9/11 and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the predominant, if not overwhelming matter of concern has been the state of the economy. “It’s the economy stupid!” has been the most relevant attention-grabbing, potent and politically influential and effective sound bite. It hit home. Americans understood it and agreed that they would enthusiastically support anyone who could effectively address that highest-priority issue. Today it’s still the major issue, only more specifically – it’s “jobs” stupid!



While long term fiscal responsibility is very important, a short term, immediate, targeted job-stimulating program –– regardless of the deficits that may result –– is, however absolutely essential in order to avoid a total catastrophic meltdown and is surely the very best, in fact only, strategy that can avoid a painful devastating depression.



More than 15 million Americans, almost 10% of Americans, are unemployed and can’t find jobs. If we were to count those unemployed for more than six months and who are so discouraged that they are no longer looking for work, or just doing part time work, the unemployment rate is almost double, approaching 20%, or almost 30 million unemployed. More devastating is the 26% unemployment rate among teenagers and the tragically high 50% unemployment rate among African American teens not enrolled in school. Even Alan Greenspan, generally an optimist, believes that unemployment will continue around 10% and stay there for some time.



It’s essential to generate accelerated economic activity in order to create work opportunities –– Jobs! When economic activity declines it causes less demand for workers and ever rising unemployment, sometimes to the point that it sets off a vicious downward cycle: with less of the workforce employed, there are less people earning the income to spur consumer demand. Then, with less consumer demand, still more people are laid off at factories and retail establishments until such time that there is a turnaround and the economy begins to resuscitate and improve. In many cases it has taken some kind of external trigger to bring that about, like a war, which suddenly absorbs all of the unemployed and creates many new military defense jobs. Other times a government enacted Keynesian-stimulus package has generated the rising buying power and demand which engendered that essential positive change in direction.



In some cases economic revival occurs as a result of some spontaneous major technological innovation, like the onset and adoption of the automobile manufactured by Henry Ford at the close of the 19th century or the development of the railroads and transportation system throughout the United States. These blossoming occurrences ignited much work and many new jobs which in turn generated ever increasing buying power, ever rising consumer demand and magnified economic growth.



So at a time like this, in 2010, where there are so many unemployed –– indeed so many long-time unemployed –– and when employment growth is static and in a terrible, economically devastating malaise, with no end in sight, it is incumbent on our President and our Congress to launch a job-targeted growth engine that will literally, quickly take off and produce an enormous amount of work opportunities. Creating new jobs would not only rapidly put back to work all those currently unemployed, but also provide jobs for the 100,000 a month of those newly-entering the job market. Many of these new job seekers need entry level jobs that would serve as apprenticeships and vocational training opportunities such as electrical, plumbing, and carpentry. Moreover, these job opportunities would be particularly useful since these new entries cannot find any employment, in a kind of Catch 22, because of their “lack of experience,” but can’t gain that required experience because they can’t get the jobs that would provide that experience.



We can effectively accomplish that ideal full-employment goal by instantly enacting a government-financed private-industry, immensely desirable national infrastructure building (and rebuilding) campaign tantamount to the vast public works projects of the Great Depression.



All of a sudden, with banks in great shape and their earnings at near record levels, almost all of the central bankers are stating that the key issue is government deficits. Therefore, they argue, that instead of stimulus the action that would now help the most is austerity, since such an initiative would diminish, indeed eliminate, the fear of inflation and bring “confidence” on the part of investors and consumers which will thus lead to renewed growth and a more vibrant economy. However, it makes no sense to put on the brakes when the economy is essentially dormant and deflation, instead of inflation, seems to be the actual condition and is therefore, indisputably, the greater threat to the economy. Putting on the brakes when we’re hardly moving forward may, in fact, be moving backward – it would be like stepping on the brakes instead of on the gas pedal when driving one’s car. It would certainly fail to propel one forward. If anything, it would absolutely stall the car (our economy!) and totally eliminate the possibility of any forward progress. Indeed, it would produce an extended, terribly painful economic malaise similar to what has happened to the Japanese economy.



Some central bankers argue, seemingly brilliantly, kind of Solomon-like, that we need to pursue a balanced approach – to simultaneously reduce deficits and stimulate growth. Sounds ingenious! But that is like stepping on the gas to race forward faster while at the same time stepping on the brake to rein in the vehicle to avoid the risk of a crash.



So while doing both at the same time –– “a balanced approach” –– sounds like such sensible advice, it’s really an oxymoron. It’s not only ineffective, but can’t possibly be feasibly executed. It is actually contradictory and counterproductive. It risks extending, even exacerbating, economic dormancy, and is likely to deepen the potential damage.



Further, to fortify their case opponents of additional spending contend the U.S. has already launched a major stimulus of almost $1 trillion dollars or more and it has obviously failed to produce any jobs. In fact, the only attempt that’s been made to mitigate the economic impairment that unemployment has inflicted is to repeatedly extend unemployment benefits to those out of work.



So, they argue, why would anyone choose to do still another stimulus when the first one, as enormous as it was, hasn’t worked?



But they’re wrong. The stimulus absolutely worked to effectively accomplish what that initiative was designed to do and what one would have logically expected it to accomplish. It efficaciously halted the economic meltdown which was threatening to turn into a devastating major Depression, and it certainly rescued and reinvigorated the “too big to fail” banks. Indeed, it resuscitated the entire financial system that was on the verge of being Lehmanized. The stimulus worked so well that the big banks and other financial entities – who were overwhelmingly responsible for causing the economic debacle in the first place – have been achieving near all-time high profits and have been able to continue to pay their executives and top producers the near record bonuses of their previous peak earnings years.



Yes, the stimulus was successful, but not in creating jobs. Joblessness persists. People can’t find jobs!



Let’s face it: by lowering the discount rate to near zero and by buying treasuries to keep rates low and increase the money supply, the Federal Reserve has basically shot all the bullets it has available in its arsenal. We now need to realize that the answer lies in creating jobs, not loosening credit which, despite having effectively driven interest rates to record lows, has failed to create job growth. We need a fiscal, not a monetary stimulus.



One-time quick-fixes, cash for clunkers, extension of unemployment benefits, $8,000 subsidies for first time home buyers, IRS cash handouts and other one-time cash payments like the $600 Bush stimulus checks do little to create jobs or benefit the country in the long run.



We need to stop with the indirect, although surely well intentioned, initiatives like accelerated depreciation or tax cuts that will supposedly somehow in a domino effect generate job demand. Accelerated depreciation for businesses today is certainly no incentive for them to buy capital equipment, since most companies face prevailing weak demand and already have vast unused excess capacity. Furthermore, tax cuts on corporate profits won’t help with job creation as savings from lower taxes may not necessarily be spent in such a way as to generate meaningful job growth since corporations are realizing very healthy profits and already hold record amounts of cash which they are not spending.



Moreover, cutting taxes across the board, including tax reductions for the affluent, is not nearly as effective as providing the jobs and income to those at the lower end of society’s economic strata, since those in the former category may not increase their spending as a result of having even more money in their pockets from a tax cut, while those in the latter category have a much higher propensity to consume. Accordingly, any money lower income consumers receive will surely be immediately spent, thereby instantly triggering expanded consumer demand which in turn would inspire businesses to invest and hire.



These well-meaning, one-time and indirect measures would cost many tens of billions of dollars and would do nothing to deal with the real problem, which is how to generate jobs for the millions of unemployed.



But it is possible to achieve that very urgent objective. We must launch a specifically targeted program that would immediately create jobs. Jobs have been lost because consumer demand has collapsed. The collapse is due to a shortage of paychecks and a total lack of available credit. In a vicious downward spiral, the shortage of paychecks is both the cause and effect of weak hiring. We cannot sit around waiting for a deus ex machina to fix this for us or, more mundanely, pin our hopes on rising exports. We need to act! And only the government has the capacity to launch the necessary, all-out infrastructure program reminiscent of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) of President Franklin Roosevelt during the Great Depression. The WPA immediately generated massive numbers of jobs and the invaluable infrastructure from which we all still benefit today. But unlike the WPA, today’s vast and compelling infrastructure buildout should be effectuated not by government jobs (which incidentally pay over 50% more than private sector jobs when benefits are included), but by the contracting out to private industry, just as we do with our military defense production which goes to Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop and thousands of their subcontractors, or as we have done in the eminently successful President Eisenhower launched National Highway Program funded largely by government taxes on gasoline. These programs provided an enormous amount of private industry (not government) jobs and meaningful economic growth.



As Robert Frank points out in The New York Times, with consumer spending and business investment collapsing, “the government is the only actor with both the motivation and the ability to jumpstart the economy” and achieve what is arguably the most vital of all objectives: job creation.



An intensive infrastructure jobs program would replace unemployment-benefits and would apply to everyone. For many young people it could serve as an apprenticeship and for many others it would be a stepping-stone to a lasting career. No one would be compelled to work, but no one would receive an unemployment check, welfare or food stamps without working. It’s only fair. Stop with the handouts, give ‘em a job! Let’s do it!



This must not be confused with socialism. It’s an optional program that replaces the more socialist practice of handing out government checks or the government adding more public employees. It not only provides a vital safety net in response to a painful recession, but also inspires people to get work in the private sector.



The economic crisis presents an outstanding opportunity to bring real, permanent and constructive change, the very kind of change which was the promise that won President Barack Obama the election. With so much necessary and invaluable work to be done, no one should be unemployed . We should create our own demand and employ every willing and able worker.



The most satisfying safety net of all is a job. Bill Gates has advocated helping the most deprived with “creative capitalism,” and the most creative capitalism of all is job-creating capitalism for all citizens.



America can and should help employ all those who need a job. It would eliminate poverty. We can build the things that really improve our country and our quality of life – schools, hospitals, highways, high speed railroads, airports, seaports, bridges, tunnels, electric grids, water systems, sewer systems and dams . At the same time it would help to train and retrain the unemployed, especially the young, newly unemployed and the yet-to-be employed. A major investment in America’s national infrastructure, in addition to the enormous number of jobs it would generate, would be an incredibly rewarding asset, indeed a priceless treasure. It would benefit all of us today and all our future descendants, and perhaps would be every bit as compelling and even more gratifying than any defense, or other, spending we so readily finance.



In addition to infrastructure jobs, which may not be immediately shovel-ready, the unemployed can help plan, direct and audit innumerable vital projects. They can help, again through private-sector government-funded jobs: in hospitals, childcare centers, correctional institutions, R&D labs and vocational centers.



America does not need to depend on other countries to create demand, but instead can generate it domestically by building an enviable infrastructure and a better quality of life for all, while achieving full employment.



Yes, a massive jobs program will be expensive, but interestingly, somehow we always have enough resources for defense spending and especially, if it’s deemed urgent, for warfare. Where there’s a will, there’s a way!



To limit the potential negative impact on the country’s budget deficit and to properly account for these infrastructure investments they should be written off and charged to the budget just as U.S. corporations amortize and write off capital investments, not in the year the investment is made which would misleadingly and negatively impact reported profitability, but rather, over the life of the specific infrastructure project. In addition to direct investment expenditures, funds could also be provided to private industry to encourage their enthusiastic involvement by extending them low-interest, extended-maturity loans, or by the Fed buying infrastructure bonds dedicated only and specifically for this high priority job-creating endeavor and this immensely beneficial precious national asset-development undertaking. The interest rate could be at a very low 1% or even lower because this pursuit is so urgent and compelling. Such a strategic stimulant is surely as worthy as the $185 billion AIG cash injection or the $785 billion TARP Program. And, rather than just saving one company and avoiding the dangerous consequences that may have ensued from that insolvency, this targeted stimulus offers the realistic potential to solve the joblessness problem not only rapidly, but also permanently. In addition, through the exceptional infrastructure which would be provided, the quality of life would be enhanced for all our citizens and for many generations to come. Furthermore, it will surely ignite significant economic growth which will in turn serve to reduce and eventually eliminate our uncontrollable deficits and certainly be far more tolerable and, ultimately, immensely more rewarding than any constrictive, counterproductive austerity program. Moreover, the program can initially pay little more, if any more at all, than the government is now paying in unemployment benefits. Indeed, if the average unemployment benefit is approximately $300 per week, it costs the government $300 million per week for each one million unemployed. If these million unemployed workers were paid $10 per hour to work on infrastructure projects instead of doing nothing while unemployed, the incremental cost to the government would be only $100 million, a small price for the creation of such valuable infrastructure. And since the profits from businesses and sub-contractors employing these and other workers for these infrastructure projects would be taxed by the government, this initiative will actually result in a net gain in revenues. In addition, moving people off the unemployment rolls and onto the job rosters helps lower government deficits by reducing the enormous costs the government incurs for other safety net programs like food stamps and welfare.



According to the Labor Department, job losses have disproportionally hit those at the lower end of the wage scale, so even though the amount paid to workers for these infrastructure and other societal beneficial productive jobs would initially be relatively low, for many of these unemployed it may not be so much lower paying (or more burdensome) than the prior jobs they did hold. Perhaps one of the best attributes of domestic infrastructure jobs is that they cannot be outsourced, and, more importantly, we do not have to depend on the actions of other countries, such as their increasing their imports from us or their raising the value of their currency so that our products could become relatively cheaper for them to import in order to create jobs here. We become masters of our own destiny! We create our very own jobs and actually produce products from which we ourselves will derive immense benefit. It seems like a no brainer –– a win-win for America and its hardworking –– or at least ready to work –– citizenry.

Fortunately we are a very blessed, comparatively wealthy country with a generous caring people which gives us the capability to assist those who are disabled and need financial help in the event they really just can’t work and support themselves. However, in our appropriate, well-intentioned desire to respond to those in need we have introduced social welfare programs through an array of government supported entitlements. In the process it seems as if our political leaders, out of the goodness of their hearts, or, more realistically, in a relentless pandering to voters to win elections, have so swelled these well-meaning programs that they have seriously endangered our ability to meet the often inordinate, unsustainable commitments underlying them. Sadly, it has turned into the actualization of the saying, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”



Now that “the chickens have come home to roost” with the attendant devastating financial upheaval, it’s clear that we, as well as many European governments who have also engaged in profligate spending to unrestrainedly expand health care, education, and pension commitments and other stimulus undertakings, can no longer hope to muddle through and are left with hardly any other choice but to institute meaningful, unpopular, significant austerity changes. We all will somehow have to overcome the overwhelming resistance to change. Historically, it’s been nearly impossible to eliminate, or even significantly reduce, any social safety-net program since seemingly the number one priority of elected officials is to get reelected. Any politician who may have tried to restructure or reduce any entitlement program or benefits –– no matter how desirable or necessary –– has met the ire of angry voters turning him or her out of office. It seems that in a democracy you can’t kill an entitlement program without getting killed yourself. So absent an overwhelmingly economically life threatening crisis, it’s impossible to enact meaningful constructive changes. And, even then there is a continuing effort to avoid and delay so as to hopefully push the solution to every critical problem forward to some future elected officials. Winston Churchill incisively declared that “Democracy is the worst form of government – except as compared to all the rest.” It is nevertheless a real fundamental need for government to reverse the ever growing enormous financial burden of entitlement programs before they threaten the very financial viability of the country. Is there any possibility short of a municipality or country’s actual bankruptcy that any of these impossibly overburdened exorbitant pension promises or other budget busting social service programs, or even, the inordinately overcompensated government union employees, could ever be rationalized financially?



Much as one would wish it were otherwise, no one can pay for what is in reality not affordable –– neither a company nor a country. That is why General Motors had to finally declare bankruptcy so it could stop paying the exorbitant fringe and retirement benefits it was forced to promise its union members, and why Greece now finds itself, along with the other “PIGS” countries ( P ortugal, I reland, G reece and S pain), not only uncreditworthy, but also on the verge of default and outright bankruptcy. And, sadly, many of the other European countries as well as California and Illinois, which can’t even meet their payrolls, and even the United Stated itself, are, approaching a similar dire condition because of unrealistic unsupportable contractual or promised entitlements.



While our eminent forefathers in writing our glorious Declaration of Independence didn’t specifically direct that one of the roles of government should be to provide a job for every willing and able American citizen seeking one, it may be that while it is not explicitly articulated, it nevertheless can be implicitly concluded. They probably felt and believed that it would be inherent and readily understood that in proclaiming the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, that inevitably, in order to realistically realize that desirable prescribed result one must, at the very least, secure access to a job which could provide the very necessities of life. And, through that opportunity –– enhanced by an education and hard work –– a good “life” and meaningful “happiness” could be realized.



The one entitlement we should absolutely guarantee is the entitlement to a job!



Accordingly, our President and legislative leaders should enact policies and programs that will eliminate the damage, devastation, and pain that is inflicted by involuntary unemployment and will make a job available for every American that needs one or wants one. This will help to fulfill that remarkable, truly noble, dictum that the government provide the quintessential conditions for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

--J. Morton Davis

August 2010

