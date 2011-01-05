I Have So Many Stock Picks For You Today! 5-Jan-2011

Hello trader I'm sorry I just back from my cousin's home, then I will make this article short so it would not be too late for you to read it. I have many hot stocks for you and here are the stocks:

The first hot stock is Priceline.com Inc (PCLN). Priceline.com is an aggresive stock and has a good growth rate. The stock price has finished many neat and solid patterns (cup without handle and bullish price channel) and keep growing. And it breaks its two-months flat base (rectangle) resistance with higher-than-average volume.The MACD and slow stochastic also say that the stock is on its track and would go higher until several weeks ahead. I think the stock price would still rise even though the current price is already high (because it always rise after breaks its pattern).

The second stock is Concur Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNQR). The stock rebounds from its bullish price channel support and goes up. The MACD slow and fast line are ready to go higher and the histogram is ready to go up too. Beside that, the slow stochastic also starts go up today. These are signs that the stock is good enough to go with its trend. I think the stock price would reach around $60 (its resistance) few weeks later.

Those are my two great stocks for today. But I still have another nice stocks but I couldn't give the analyses here. They are Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) which break their bullish price channels' resistance; TRW Automotive Holding Corp (NYSE:TRW), NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP), Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Precision Castparts Corp (NYSE:PCP) which just rebound from their bullish price channels' support; and TCF Financial Corporation (TCB) which just violates its bearish price channel's resistance, goes up and makes a new uptrend.

