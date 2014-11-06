PRA Stock Hit Hard - BUY Opportunity

PRA is the best run Insurance company in the business. Had a slight miss today and, thus should be down. However, miss was partly due to one ridiculously high EPS estimate that had expenses down double digits for some reason - quite ridiculous to be honest. Expenses do not fluctuate that much in the insurance business. Hence, my guess is that it was a "glitch" in his model (either that or he/she is really not very bright). That said, a 5% decline in stock on a 10% miss (due to the aforementioned "glitch") is normal. s such, stock fully reflects the "miss". PRA has been for decades the best run, "fly-under-the-radar" insurer in the business. Investors would have mad more money in PRA than just about any other financial stock the past decade. Good BUY opportunity...

Disclosure: The author has no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.