ValuEngine Top-Ten Composite Score Stocks

An Alternate Look

Below, we present our ValuEngine data for the top ten stocks in our universe of more than 5500 companies selected and ranked by overall composite score. This list comes from our Institutional software package (VEI). We filtered results with our standard price and volume criteria--3$ share minimum and 100k/share day. The composite score is based on five factors: valuation, forecast, momentum, market cap, and E/P ratio. It provides a different look at the universe than the ratings system--which is derived from 1-year forecast figures--and it is biased towards larger firms due to the market cap (size) factor.

Ticker

Name

Mkt Price

Valuation(%)

Last 12-M Retn(%)

5-Yr Retn(%)

Forecast 1-Month Retn(%)

Forecast 1-Yr Retn(%)

P/E Ratio

Industry

ING

ING GROEP-ADR

11.96

-47.52

59.25

-21.47

2.86

6.29

7.23

INSURANCE-LIFE

BP

BP PLC

43.47

-23.48

59.99

-7.95

2.15

9.08

6.1

OIL & GAS-INTL INTEGRATED

LYB

LYONDELLBASEL-A

38.29

-13.9

136.21

   

N/A

4.2

7.13

7.99

CHEMICALS-DIVERSIFIED

BT

BT GRP PLC-ADR

32.08

-12.79

70.19

-2.28

2.87

10.65

9.35

DIVERSIFIED COMM SERVICES

TEF

TELEFONICA S.A.

23.86

-13.95

39.61

8.2

3.77

19.6

5.52

DIVERSIFIED COMM SERVICES

ENB

ENBRIDGE INC

32.11

-40.79

44.12

13.34

2.03

8.24

11.88

OIL & GAS-PROD/PIPELINE

UBS

UBS AG

18.04

-43.52

36.46

-19.33

2.28

4.37

9.89

BANKS-FOREIGN

OII

OCEANEERING INT

40.07

-29.56

81.56

20.01

2.12

6.07

10.8

OIL & GAS-FIELD SERVICES

VLO

VALERO ENERGY

24.95

-16.91

42.41

-14.4

2.01

6.52

8.4

OIL REFINING & MARKETING

MCO

MOODYS CORP

37.52

-22.7

90.55

-10.87

2.31

9.41

15.85

FINANCE-MISC SERVICES


 