ValuEngine Top-Ten Composite Score Stocks
Below, we present our ValuEngine data for the top ten stocks in our universe of more than 5500 companies selected and ranked by overall composite score. This list comes from our Institutional software package (VEI). We filtered results with our standard price and volume criteria--3$ share minimum and 100k/share day. The composite score is based on five factors: valuation, forecast, momentum, market cap, and E/P ratio. It provides a different look at the universe than the ratings system--which is derived from 1-year forecast figures--and it is biased towards larger firms due to the market cap (size) factor.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Mkt Price
|
Valuation(%)
|
Last 12-M Retn(%)
|
5-Yr Retn(%)
|
Forecast 1-Month Retn(%)
|
Forecast 1-Yr Retn(%)
|
P/E Ratio
|
Industry
|
ING
|
ING GROEP-ADR
|
11.96
|
-47.52
|
59.25
|
-21.47
|
2.86
|
6.29
|
7.23
|
INSURANCE-LIFE
|
BP
|
BP PLC
|
43.47
|
-23.48
|
59.99
|
-7.95
|
2.15
|
9.08
|
6.1
|
OIL & GAS-INTL INTEGRATED
|
LYB
|
LYONDELLBASEL-A
|
38.29
|
-13.9
|
136.21
|
N/A
|
4.2
|
7.13
|
7.99
|
CHEMICALS-DIVERSIFIED
|
BT
|
BT GRP PLC-ADR
|
32.08
|
-12.79
|
70.19
|
-2.28
|
2.87
|
10.65
|
9.35
|
DIVERSIFIED COMM SERVICES
|
TEF
|
TELEFONICA S.A.
|
23.86
|
-13.95
|
39.61
|
8.2
|
3.77
|
19.6
|
5.52
|
DIVERSIFIED COMM SERVICES
|
ENB
|
ENBRIDGE INC
|
32.11
|
-40.79
|
44.12
|
13.34
|
2.03
|
8.24
|
11.88
|
OIL & GAS-PROD/PIPELINE
|
UBS
|
UBS AG
|
18.04
|
-43.52
|
36.46
|
-19.33
|
2.28
|
4.37
|
9.89
|
BANKS-FOREIGN
|
OII
|
OCEANEERING INT
|
40.07
|
-29.56
|
81.56
|
20.01
|
2.12
|
6.07
|
10.8
|
OIL & GAS-FIELD SERVICES
|
VLO
|
VALERO ENERGY
|
24.95
|
-16.91
|
42.41
|
-14.4
|
2.01
|
6.52
|
8.4
|
OIL REFINING & MARKETING
|
MCO
|
MOODYS CORP
|
37.52
|
-22.7
|
90.55
|
-10.87
|
2.31
|
9.41
|
15.85
|
FINANCE-MISC SERVICES