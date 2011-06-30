An Alternate Look

ValuEngine Top-Ten Composite Score Stocks

Below, we present our ValuEngine data for the top ten stocks in our universe of more than 5500 companies selected and ranked by overall composite score. This list comes from our Institutional software package (VEI). We filtered results with our standard price and volume criteria--3$ share minimum and 100k/share day. The composite score is based on five factors: valuation, forecast, momentum, market cap, and E/P ratio. It provides a different look at the universe than the ratings system--which is derived from 1-year forecast figures--and it is biased towards larger firms due to the market cap (size) factor.

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) 5-Yr Retn(%) Forecast 1-Month Retn(%) Forecast 1-Yr Retn(%) P/E Ratio Industry ING ING GROEP-ADR 11.96 -47.52 59.25 -21.47 2.86 6.29 7.23 INSURANCE-LIFE BP BP PLC 43.47 -23.48 59.99 -7.95 2.15 9.08 6.1 OIL & GAS-INTL INTEGRATED LYB LYONDELLBASEL-A 38.29 -13.9 136.21 N/A 4.2 7.13 7.99 CHEMICALS-DIVERSIFIED BT BT GRP PLC-ADR 32.08 -12.79 70.19 -2.28 2.87 10.65 9.35 DIVERSIFIED COMM SERVICES TEF TELEFONICA S.A. 23.86 -13.95 39.61 8.2 3.77 19.6 5.52 DIVERSIFIED COMM SERVICES ENB ENBRIDGE INC 32.11 -40.79 44.12 13.34 2.03 8.24 11.88 OIL & GAS-PROD/PIPELINE UBS UBS AG 18.04 -43.52 36.46 -19.33 2.28 4.37 9.89 BANKS-FOREIGN OII OCEANEERING INT 40.07 -29.56 81.56 20.01 2.12 6.07 10.8 OIL & GAS-FIELD SERVICES VLO VALERO ENERGY 24.95 -16.91 42.41 -14.4 2.01 6.52 8.4 OIL REFINING & MARKETING MCO MOODYS CORP 37.52 -22.7 90.55 -10.87 2.31 9.41 15.85 FINANCE-MISC SERVICES



