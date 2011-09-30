ValuEngine Data on Retail/Wholesale Stocks and Overall Undervaluation

MARKET OVERVIEW

Index started week Thursday Close 4 day change 4 day change % ytd DJIA 10771.86 11154 382.14 3.55% -4.77% NASDAQ 2496.98 2480.76 -16.22 -0.65% -8.05% RUSSELL 2000 657.37 662.8 5.43 0.83% -16.25% S&P 500 1136.91 1160.4 23.49 2.07% -9.15%

Summary of VE Stock Universe

Stocks Undervalued 89.34% Stocks Overvalued 10.66% Stocks Undervalued by 20% 64.56% Stocks Overvalued by 20% 3.72%

SECTOR OVERVIEW

Sector Change MTD YTD Valuation Last 12-MReturn P/E Ratio Aerospace 0.46% -7.25% 0.20% 23.82% undervalued 1.72% 16.33 Auto-Tires-Trucks 2.24% -11.84% -35.84% 31.86% undervalued 0.27% 16.08 Basic Materials -0.34% -16.53% -27.13% 32.57% undervalued -2.00% 27.8 Business Services 0.27% -6.61% -12.44% 25.71% undervalued -3.13% 35.54 Computer and Technology -0.01% -7.74% -15.60% 28.87% undervalued -3.68% 31.34 Construction 1.69% -9.82% -30.34% 33.19% undervalued -17.46% 34.42 Consumer Discretionary -0.16% -7.81% -17.81% 27.21% undervalued -2.17% 23.63 Consumer Staples 1.38% -5.98% -19.00% 20.97% undervalued -1.75% 15.63 Finance 2.18% -6.59% -14.79% 25.12% undervalued -5.46% 22.8 Industrial Products 0.06% -11.17% -21.62% 29.79% undervalued 1.23% 20.9 Medical 0.68% -6.16% -7.99% 29.61% undervalued 3.64% 24.01 Multi-Sector Conglomerates 1.73% -8.63% -19.68% 23.41% undervalued -1.92% 20.24 Oils-Energy -0.42% -14.32% -25.71% 31.47% undervalued 3.98% 32.62 Retail-Wholesale 0.06% -5.03% -7.31% 21.76% undervalued 9.22% 23.53 Transportation 1.47% -9.58% -20.78% 25.15% undervalued -5.73% 20.14 Utilities 1.45% -4.98% -6.47% 10.41% undervalued 3.37% 23.64

Sector Talk—Retail/Wholesale Stocks

Below, we present the latest data on leading ADRs from our Institutional software package (VEI) . These results were filtered by market price and volume--no results below 3$/share or less than 100k shares/day volume.

Top-Five Retail/Wholesale Stocks--Short-Term Forecast Returns

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) PCLN PRICELINE.COM 478.02 -34.31 37.31 NFLX NETFLIX INC 113.19 -62.98 -33.66 GMCR GREEN MTN COFFE 96.39 -6.5 210.33 LULU LULULEMON ATHLT 51.91 -14.07 129.79 WFM WHOLE FOODS MKT 67.07 -15.72 80.44









Top-Five Retail/Wholesale Stocks--Long-Term Forecast Returns

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) SHLD SEARS HLDG CP 57.37 52.52 -20.73 PCLN PRICELINE.COM 478.02 -34.31 37.31 GMCR GREEN MTN COFFE 96.39 -6.5 210.33 TA TRAVELCENTERS 3.67 -58.92 7.94 EBAY EBAY INC 30.67 -29.75 22.73





Top-Five Retail/Wholesale Stocks--Composite Score

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) M MACYS INC 27.26 -30.28 19.04 AHONY AHOLD N V ADR 11.79 -61.27 -10.75 PCLN PRICELINE.COM 478.02 -34.31 37.31 EBAY EBAY INC 30.67 -29.75 22.73 CAH CARDINAL HEALTH 43.04 -23.2 31.74





Top-Five Retail/Wholesale Stocks--Most Overvalued

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 222.44 65.45 39.91 SHLD SEARS HLDG CP 57.37 52.52 -20.73 BIOS BIOSCRIP INC 6.37 44.29 22.97 ARO AEROPOSTALE INC 11.25 26.7 -51.8 LOOP LOOPNET INC 17.43 24.31 51.83

The ValuEngine Valuation Model tracks more than 5500 US equities, ADRs, and foreign stock which trade on US exchanges. The model calculates a level of mispricing or valuation percentage for each equity based on what the stock should be worth if the market were totally rational and efficient--an academic exercise to be sure, but one which allows for useful comparisons between equities, sectors, and industries.

We track valuation figures and use them as a metric for making calls about the overall state of the market. Whenever we see levels in overvaluation levels in excess of @ 60% for the overall universe and 27.5% for the overvalued by 20% or more categories, we issue a valuation watch. When overvaluation exceeds 65%, we issue a valuation warning.

We began our last Valuation Watch on April 28th with the SP 500 at 1355 and the overvaluation figures almost hitting 62%. Significantly, our Chief Market Strategist Richard Suttmeier, using both the fundamentally-based Valuation Model calculations as well as his own read of the technicals, called for a 1000 point decline in the Dow during his May media appearances. VE Capital Management Portfolio Manager Brian Brogan also warned investors on equities in early June.

Since then, the markets have shed the year's gains and were flirting with Bear Market correction territory--generally considered to be a decline of 20% Below, we show the changes in valuation since we issued our last Valuation Watch at the end of April.

MARKET VALUATION 04/28/11 08/04/11 Stocks Undervalued 38.25% 89.34% Stocks Overvalued 61.75% 10.66% Stocks Undervalued by 20% 16.36% 64.56% Stocks Overvalued by 20% 30.28% 3.72% sp500 1355.66 1160.4

SECTOR VALUATION 04/28/11 08/04/11 Aerospace 8.67% overvalued 23.82% undervalued Auto-Tires-Trucks 9.34% overvalued 31.86% undervalued Basic Materials 10.35% overvalued 32.57% undervalued Business Services 9.75% overvalued 25.71% undervalued Computer and Technology 9.95% overvalued 28.87% undervalued Construction 5.34% overvalued 33.19% undervalued Consumer Discretionary 6.96% overvalued 27.21% undervalued Consumer Staples 10.28% overvalued 20.97% undervalued Finance 7.64% overvalued 25.12% undervalued Industrial Products 10.11% overvalued 29.79% undervalued Medical 5.14% overvalued 29.61% undervalued Multi-Sector Conglomerates 16.31% overvalued 23.41% undervalued Oils-Energy 20.39% overvalued 31.47% undervalued Retail-Wholesale 8.22% overvalued 21.76% undervalued Transportation 13.49% overvalued 25.15% undervalued Utilities 12.61% overvalued 10.41% undervalued sp500 1355.66 1260.34

At today's levels, we see a drop of 15.63% from the May 2nd highs. In this case, the correction predicted by our Chief Market Strategist, our Portfolio Manager, and our Valuation Model most certainly occurred and it remains to be seen if we will actually reach Bear Market territory--and it should be noted that Richard Suttmeier does consider this to be a new Bear Market.

But what about our universe undervaluation figures? Can we use the metric in a similar fashion to call a bottom? Here the task is far more difficult. The calls are more robust to the upside since the overvalued condition seems to persist for only a short while. We have seen this with all of our overvaluation warnings and watches dating back to April/May 2010. However, once we start looking at the undervaluation numbers, the calls become more problematic since we have seen sustained undervaluation readings of 70%, 80%, and even 90% on occasion.

Here is a chart tracking undervaluation since that last overvaluation watch in late April. We had some market swings, but the figures never really shifted out of what we would consider to be "normal" range until early August. Then you see that as the market really swooned our model switched over to an extremely undervalued situation.









Here is a longer-term overall undervaluation chart that starts from Spring 2007. In late 2008 and early 2009, we saw overall universe undervaluation readings in excess of 90% that lasted for months before the market began to rally in March 2009-- after the "satanic" low of 666 for the S&P 500. Note the sustained high overall undervaluation readings as the market laid in the bottom into March, 2009. Note too that the data switched form daily/weekly to monthly and realize that into that March low the undervaluation was pegged in excess of 85%.



This past performance makes it very difficult to use undervaluation to make precise call. Over time we have grown pretty confident in adjusting allocations and such when we see overvaluation figures at our watch levels and warning levels. But here we find no similar number upon which to make a bottom call based on undervaluation. In these cases, we need to emphasize the technicals. Remember that Richard Suttmeier called that March bottom and predicted a 50% rally on March 5, 2009!

